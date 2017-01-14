New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

F Chris Kreider tallied a goal, recorded two shots on goal, and posted a plus-one rating in 18:00 of ice time. He has registered 18 points (13 goals, five assists) in the last 19 games, including 10 points (eight goals, two assists) in the last eight contests. Kreider is tied for the team lead in points this season (31; 17 goals, 14 assists).

F Mats Zuccarello tallied an assist and established a single-game career-high with nine shots on goal in 20:41 of ice time. Zuccarello has tallied 11 assists/points in the last 10 games. He extended his point streak against the Maple Leafs to six games (eight goals, six assists over the span). Zuccarello is tied for the team lead in points this season (31; eight goals, 23 assists).

D Ryan McDonagh notched an assist while skating in a game-high 24:55 of ice time. He leads the Rangers in assists this season (24). McDonagh has notched eight points (one goal, seven assists) in the last eight games.

F J.T. Miller tallied a goal, registered four shots on goal, won four of six faceoffs (66.7 percent), and posted a plus-one rating. Miller extended his career-high point streak to six games (four goals, five assists over the span). Miller leads the Rangers in games with a point this season (23), and he is tied for the team lead in points in 2016-17 (31; 13 goals, 18 assists).