F Chris Kreider of the Rangers was fined $5,000 for hitting Stars forward Cody Eakin with a helmet during a fight, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday. The incident occurred at 1:52 of the second period during the Stars' 7-6 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. During the fight, Kreider got a hold of Eakin's helmet and started beating him on the head with it.