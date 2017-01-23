New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

F Mats Zuccarello recorded the primary assist on the game-winning goal in overtime Sunday and posted a plus-one rating in 20:18 of ice time. Zuccarello has tallied 17 assists/points over the last 14 games (since Dec. 18), and he leads the NHL in assists over the span.

F J.T. Miller tallied the game-winning goal in overtime and posted a plus-one rating in 17:41 of ice time on Sunday. He has registered the game-winning goal in each of the last two contests, and he leads the Rangers in game-winning goals this season (five). Miller's five game-winning goals in 2016-17 are tied for his career-high (he also recorded five-game winning goals in 2015-16). Miller has registered a point in nine of the last 10 games, tallying 12 points (seven goals, five assists) over the span, and he has recorded a goal in four of the last five contests.

D Brady Skjei tallied an assist on the game-winning goal in overtime, recorded two shots on goal, and posted a plus-one rating in 14:07 of ice time. Skjei tallied his 20th point of the season in the contest, becoming the first Rangers defenseman to tally at least 20 points in his rookie season since Michael Del Zotto in 2009-10.

G Henrik Lundqvist stopped all 21 shots he faced to earn his 20th win of the season and the 394th win of his NHL career, as well as his 61st career NHL shutout. Lundqvist is the first goaltender in NHL history who has registered at least 20 wins in each of his first 12 seasons in the league. Lundqvist is the 10th goaltender in NHL history who has earned at least 20 wins in 12 or more seasons, joining Patrick Roy (17), Martin Brodeur (16), Ed Belfour (15), Tony Esposito (13), Chris Osgood (13), Grant Fuhr (12), Curtis Joseph (12), Roberto Luongo (12), and Rogie Vachon (12) as the only goaltenders to accomplish the feat. Lundqvist's 12 consecutive 20-win seasons are tied for the most in NHL history (Brodeur -- 12 straight from 1995-96 -- 2007-08; Esposito -- 12 straight from 1969-70 -- 1980-81).