G Magnus Hellberg was assigned by the Rangers to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. Hellberg, 25, appeared in one game with the Rangers this season, stopping all four shots he faced while making his season debut against the Dallas Stars on Jan. 17. He played in 26 games with the Wolf Pack in 2016-17, posting a 10-9-5 record, 2.86 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.