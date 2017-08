G Antti Raanta made 36 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory in New Jersey. "It's a huge two points for me, and for the team," said Raanta, who won all four games he started against the Devils in his career. "This is a tight race where we are, and every point is crucial."

C Mika Zibanejad scored at 1:16 of overtime in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory in New Jersey. Zibanejad also had an assist.

D Kevin Klein (back spasms) missed his second straight game Saturday.