New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

D Brendan Smith is headed to New York after the Detroit Red Wings traded the veteran to the Rangers for a third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and a second-round selection in 2018 on Tuesday. Smith, 27, had two goals and three assists in 33 games with Detroit this season while battling a knee injury. He is in the final season of a two-year, $5.5 million contract and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. In six seasons -- all with Detroit -- Smith tallied 15 goals and 52 assists over 291 games.