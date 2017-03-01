FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2017 / 4:37 AM / 6 months ago

New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Brendan Smith is headed to New York after the Detroit Red Wings traded the veteran to the Rangers for a third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and a second-round selection in 2018 on Tuesday. Smith, 27, had two goals and three assists in 33 games with Detroit this season while battling a knee injury. He is in the final season of a two-year, $5.5 million contract and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. In six seasons -- all with Detroit -- Smith tallied 15 goals and 52 assists over 291 games.

