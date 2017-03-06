New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

D Steven Kampfer was promoted by the Rangers from AHL Hartford on Sunday. Kampfer, 28, has four goals, 15 assists and 44 penalty minutes in 43 games with the Wolf Pack. He has skated in one game with the Rangers this season.

LW Tanner Glass was promoted by the Rangers from AHL Hartford on Sunday. Glass, 33, has six goals, nine assists and 86 penalty minutes in 57 games with Hartford this season. He leads the Wolf Pack in penalty minutes. He has appeared in 500 career NHL games for the Panthers, Canucks, Jets, Penguins and Rangers.