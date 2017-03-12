FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2017 / 1:55 AM / 5 months ago

New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Magnus Hellberg was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League. Hellberg, 25, was 11-11-5 with a 2.91 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in 31 games with the Wolf Pack this season.

G Henrik Lundqvist will be sidelined 2-to-3 weeks with a strained hip muscle. Lundqvist, 35, sat out Thursday's 4-3 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes after making 43 saves in New York's 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, moving him into 10th place on the NHL's all-time wins list with 404. The former Vezina Trophy winner owns a 30-17-2 mark with two shutouts, a 2.65 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 51 games this season.

