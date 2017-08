D Ryan McDonagh scored twice -- a shorthanded goal and netting the eventual game-winner in the second period at Detroit. New York defensemen have scored 10 goals in the past 15 games.

F Derek Stepan scored for the first time in 24 games. Stepan scored on the power play, his first goal since Jan. 17 against Dallas. "I tried to lean on as many people as I could -- coaching staff, I even got to the point where I called (former Ranger) Marty St. Louis," Stepan said of his slump.