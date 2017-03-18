New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

G Antti Raanta made 34 saves. Raanta made his 26th appearance of the 2016-17 season in tonight's contest, establishing a single-season career-high for appearances.

F Mats Zuccarello tallied two goals in 21:26 of ice time in Friday's contest. Zuccarello extended his point streak to three games (two goals, two assists), and he has registered 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) in the last 38 games. He recorded his 50th point of the season in tonight's contest, and he has reached the 50-point plateau in each of the last two seasons, as well as in three of the last four seasons. Zuccarello has now posted 11 multi-goal games in his NHL career.

F Brendan Smith tied single-game career-highs with two assists and two points, registered his first assist/point as a Ranger, and posted a plus-one rating in 20:29 of ice time. He posted his ninth career multi-point game, as well as his sixth career multi-assist game in tonight's contest. Smith has logged at least 20:00 of ice time in each of his last 11 games, including all eight games he has played with the Rangers.

F J.T. Miller registered a goal and recorded three shots on goal in 17:54 of ice time. Miller tallied his 20th goal of the 2016-17 season in tonight's contest, and he reached the 20-goal plateau for the second consecutive season. In addition, he added to his career-high in points this season (51), and he leads the Rangers in points in 2016-17. Miller has registered a point in 22 of the last 34 games, recording 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) over the span.