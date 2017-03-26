FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
New York Rangers - PlayerWatch
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
March 27, 2017 / 4:18 AM / 5 months ago

New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Antti Raanta made 30 saves in Saturday's 3-0 victory in Los Angeles. Raanta kept the anemic Kings off the board with solid work between the pipes filling in for starter Henrik Lundqvist, who has been sidelined with a hip injury since March 7. He is 16-8-2 with four shutouts this season. "I felt really good. The last couple games I have been playing a little too aggressive, and tonight I tried to fix it a little," Raanta said. "I tried to be more in the crease and just let the puck come to me. It worked out pretty good, and also how we defended. Even thought they had really good scoring chances, our guys made huge blocks at the end."

C Mika Zibanejad recorded two assists in Saturday's 3-0 victory in Los Angeles.

G Magnus Hellberg was assigned to Hartford of the American Hockey League.

