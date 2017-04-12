RW Taylor Beck was assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL on Tuesday. Beck, 25, skated in two games with the Rangers this season and registered five shots on goal. He made his NHL debut with the team last Saturday against the Senators.

G Magnus Hellberg was returned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL on Tuesday after earning his first NHL win in his first start Sunday. Hellberg, 26, was recalled on an emergency basis and started Sunday's regular-season finale against the Penguins. He started in place of backup Anti Raanta (knee). The Uppsala, Sweden native made 22 saves en route to his first NHL victory, a 3-2 decision for the Rangers.