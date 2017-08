D Alexei Bereglazov agreed to terms on a contract with the New York Rangers on Friday. Bereglazov, 23, skated in 60 games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League this season, registering 19 points (one goal, 18 assists) and 20 penalty minutes. He established KHL career-highs in games played, assists, points and average ice time (19:27).