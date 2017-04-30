FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2017 / 5:56 AM / 4 months ago

New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rookie D Brady Skjei scored two goals in Saturday's 6-5 double-overtime loss in Ottawa.

G Henrik Lundqvist stopped 28 shots in Saturday's 6-5 double-overtime loss in Ottawa. "You're never sure or safe or comfortable, you just play the game and you try to be in it, but all it takes like it happened there are two deflections," Lundqvist said. "You sort of have it under control but it's a quick play. It's obviously hard to defend too when they find the stick like that. I wasn't moving as well as I've been in other games, so I have to take a day in order to recharge and get better."

Rangers LW Michael Grabner scored his first career playoff short-handed goal in Saturday's 6-5 double-overtime loss in Ottawa. He has 13 regular-season short-handed goals in his career.

