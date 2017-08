D Neal Pionk agreed to terms with the Rangers. Pionk, 21, played in 42 games with the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs during his sophomore season in 2016-17, registering 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) and 25 penalty minutes. He established career highs in games played, goals, assists, points and a plus-24 rating. Pionk helped Minnesota Duluth advance to the Frozen Four and the national championship game. He was named to the NCAA Frozen Four All-Tournament Team.