C Oscar Lindberg scored two goals in Thursday's 4-1 victory over Ottawa that evened their Eastern Conference best-of-seven semifinal series 2-2. Lindberg has three goals in the last two games. "I love his game," teammate Tanner Glass said of Lindberg. "He hangs on to the puck, he is crafty when he gets it, and he can shoot it really well."

Rugged RW Tanner Glass picked up a pair of assists, led all skaters with seven hits and fought Ottawa's Kyle Turris in the final minute of play in Thursday's 4-1 victory over Ottawa that evened their Eastern Conference best-of-seven semifinal series 2-2. "We needed a little spark, and he is that guy," D Dan Girardi said of Glass. "He is going to go out there, work his hardest, finish his checks, get to the net, and he created some offense tonight."

G Henrik Lundqvist made 22 saves in Thursday's 4-1 victory over Ottawa that evened their Eastern Conference best-of-seven semifinal series 2-2. "I think it starts with believing in ourselves, in our system, and in the way we've been playing all year," Lundqvist said. "It comes down to execution, focus. But it's 2-2 now. That's all it is. I feel good about what we did here, but now we prepare for the toughest game yet, Game 5."