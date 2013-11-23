Preview: Rangers at Predators

While the New York Rangers are pleased to call Madison Square Garden home, they certainly have been living it up on the road as of late. The Rangers look to win their sixth straight road contest for the first time in seven years Saturday when they visit the Nashville Predators. Rick Nash scored his first goal of the campaign and Henrik Lundqvist turned aside a season-high 41 shots on Thursday as New York posted its eighth win in 12 outings with a 3-2 triumph over Dallas.

Although the Swedish netminder has also made himself at home in Music City by winning all three starts there, Cam Talbot has been tabbed the starter for Saturday’s tilt. Nashville has answered a four-game losing skid by outscoring the opposition by a 13-4 margin during a three-game winning streak. Craig Smith collected two goals and an assist in Thursday’s 4-2 triumph over Toronto, marking his second three-point performance in three contests.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG2 (New York), FSTN (Nashville)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (11-11-0): New York owner James Dolan gave general manager Glen Sather a vote of confidence when discussing the future of the team to the New York Post. Dolan, who doesn’t speak often with the media, last publicly discussed the Rangers during the 2011-12 season by expressing confidence in the team’s ability to win a Stanley Cup. If New York is to get that far this season, it will need a healthy defenseman Marc Staal - who proclaimed “everything’s good” after having an X-ray of his foot performed on Friday.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (11-9-2): Former Ranger Matt Cullen scored a goal and set up three others against the Maple Leafs, marking his third career four-point game. Gabriel Bourque has recorded at least one point in all four games since returning from paternity leave. Bourque has two goals and two assists during his career-best point streak - after mustering just one tally and setting up two others the rest of the season.

OVERTIME

1. Nash’s power-play goal was the lone opportunity with the man advantage on Thursday for the Rangers, who are 6-for-14 in the last five road contests.

2. Nashville, which has scored on 28 percent of its home power plays, has scored with the man advantage in five of its last eight periods.

3. Carey Wilson, who is the father of Predators LW Colin Wilson, played two seasons with the Rangers from 1988-90.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Predators 1