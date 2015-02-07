Predators 3, Rangers 2: Mike Ribeiro recorded his 700th career point by scoring the go-ahead goal with 7:14 remaining in the third period as Nashville improved to 21-3-1 at Bridgestone Arena.

Roman Josi also tallied and set up fellow defenseman Shea Weber’s go-ahead goal 41 seconds later for the Predators, who rebounded after seeing their franchise-record nine-game home winning streak snapped in a 5-2 setback to Anaheim on Thursday. Pekka Rinne finished with 30 saves to earn his league-best 30th victory - and first since returning from a three-week absence due to a knee injury.

All-Star Rick Nash scored his NHL-leading 33rd goal - and fifth during his four-game goal-scoring streak - for the Rangers, who saw their three-game winning streak halted and fell for just the sixth time in 25 contests. Captain Ryan McDonagh also tallied, Derick Brassard notched two assists and Cam Talbot turned aside 20 shots while starting in place of Henrik Lundqvist, who is expected to miss at least three weeks with what the team called a vascular injury.

Ribeiro secured his milestone point in impressive fashion, unleashing a blast from the upper edge of the left circle that sailed past Talbot to give Nashville a 3-2 lead. New York pressed for the equalizer, but Chris Kreider was denied by Rinne from point-blank range with 4 1/2 minutes to play and Brassard missed the net on a 2-on-1 rush two minutes later.

Brassard skated along the left-wing boards before feeding Nash, whose initial backhand shot was stopped by the extended left pad of Rinne before cleaning up his own rebound to to open the scroing with 8:11 remaining in the second period. Josi converted from the left circle and Weber unleashed a blast from the upper edge of the right circle to give the Predators a 2-1 lead with 40 seconds left in the session, but McDonagh eluded Eric Nystrom before beating Rinne from the left circle 1:37 into the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brassard was elevated to the top line and C J.T. Miller was inserted into the lineup in place of C Derek Stepan, who was scratched due to the flu. ... Nashville C Colin Wilson suffered an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return. ... Rangers D Kevin Klein received a standing ovation during an early stoppage in the first period. Klein spent parts of his first nine seasons with Nashville before being traded to New York.