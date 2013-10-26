Preview: Rangers at Red Wings

The New York Rangers conclude their season-opening nine-game road trip on Saturday, when they visit the Original Six-rival Detroit Red Wings. With Madison Square Garden undergoing renovations, the Rangers haven’t done much with their new look as they’ve dropped five of their last six contests. New York’s offense - or lack thereof - has been a primary result of its undoing, having mustered an NHL-low 12 goals on the season.

Offense also is the issue for Detroit, which has mustered just three goals during its three-game winless streak (0-2-1). Daniel Alfredsson was kept off the scoresheet against his former team in the Red Wings’ 6-1 loss to Ottawa on Wednesday. Detroit looks to get untracked against Cam Talbot, who made 25 saves in his NHL debut while Henrik Lundqvist nurses an undisclosed injury.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, MSG (New York), FSN (Detroit)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (2-6-0): Brad Richards extended his team lead in goals by scoring his fifth in New York’s 2-1 setback to Philadelphia on Thursday. The veteran has collected five of his team-leading eight points in his last four games. Benoit Pouliot did not receive any additional punishment from the league after his collision with Max Talbot of the Flyers during the second period. Pouliot was whistled for a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (6-4-1): Detroit’s offensive woes have led coach Mike Babcock to put captain Henrik Zetterberg and Pavel Datsyuk on different lines. “I told (the team) and (the media) I wasn’t going to split them up and 11 games in, I‘m splitting them up,” Babcock said. “It wasn’t my plan and not necessarily what I wanted to do, but we need to.” Datsyuk and Zetterberg had been paired on the same line with Justin Abdelkader - and more recently, Todd Bertuzzi.

1. New York’s last regulation victory in Detroit was a 3-2 triumph on Jan. 30, 1999.

2. Detroit C Stephen Weiss has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last five games. He has two goals and is a minus-4 this season.

3. The Rangers play their first home game against Montreal on Monday.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Rangers 1