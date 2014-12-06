Preview: Rangers at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings look to continue their success at Joe Louis Arena when they complete a four-game homestand against the New York Rangers on Saturday. Darren Helm scored twice in Thursday’s 5-2 victory over Dallas as the Red Wings improved to 9-3-1 in their last 13 games overall and 10-3-2 at home this season. The power play continues to pace Detroit, as it is a blistering 19-for-58 with the man advantage in the last 14 contests.

New York suffered its third loss to Tampa Bay in a two-week stretch with a 6-3 setback on Monday. Derick Brassard set up a goal versus the Lightning and has recorded 16 points in as many games - highlighted by his overtime tally in a 4-3 victory over Detroit on Nov. 5. Cam Talbot, who recorded his first career victory over the Red Wings on Oct, 26, 2013, will get the nod on Saturday after turning aside all 57 shots in a pair of shutouts against Philadelphia on Nov. 19 and 28.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, RSN, MSG (New York), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE RANGERS (11-9-4): After turning down offers from both the New York Islanders and Detroit during the summer, defenseman Dan Boyle is expected to return Saturday from a two-game absence due to flu-like symptoms. “I think the hockey gods are not happy I signed here,” the 38-year-old Boyle said of his rough going thus far this season. “I don’t know if they’re Islanders fans or Detroit fans.” Tanner Glass returned to the ice on Friday after being diagnosed with mumps a week ago but did not make the trip to the Motor City and is eyeing Monday’s game versus Pittsburgh as a potential return date.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (15-6-5): Pavel Datsyuk continued his torrid stretch with a goal and an assist versus the Stars, increasing his totals to 11 and eight, respectively, on the season. Despite playing in just 15 games, the Russian dynamo resides just one goal behind Gustav Nyquist for the team lead, while Tomas Tatar has 10 and seven others have four or more. “When you get everyone on board and everyone playing well, it helps you out,” coach Mike Babcock said. “We seem to have more guys that can score. And the more people you have to score, you can pick one another up.”

OVERTIME

1. New York has defeated Detroit on five straight occasions.

2. Red Wings C Stephen Weiss collected a goal and two assists against Dallas and is expected to play versus the Rangers despite missing practice to attend a funeral on Friday.

3. New York has scored a power-play goal in four consecutive contests and seven of its last eight.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Red Wings 1