Rangers 3, Red Wings 2 (OT): Derick Brassard scored on a breakaway 4:47 into overtime as New York posted its first victory in Detroit since Jan. 30, 1999.

The Rangers caught Detroit defenseman Kyle Quincey pinching in and Benoit Pouliot alertly dived to tap the puck ahead to Brassard. The center skated in and wristed a shot between the pads of Jimmy Howard for his first goal of the season.

Pouliot netted a power-play goal and Mats Zuccarello tallied to forge a 2-2 tie early in the third period. Cam Talbot finished with 32 saves in his second career start for the Rangers, who finished 3-6-0 on their season-opening nine-game road trip.

Veteran Daniel Alfredsson scored and Drew Miller tallied to record his first point of the season. Howard turned aside 37 shots for the Red Wings.

With Taylor Pyatt serving a holding penalty, Alfredsson gave Detroit a 2-1 lead by accepting a pass from Pavel Datsyuk and beating Talbot with a one-timer from the right faceoff circle with 11 seconds left in the second period. Zuccarello atoned for an earlier miscue at 2:18 of the third, diving for a loose puck in the slot and chipping it past Howard.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Miller took advantage of an ill-advised pass by Zuccarello before skating up ice and converting an odd-man rush to open the scoring with 2:48 remaining in the first period. Pouliot answered with 2:40 left in the second, extending his stick on the doorstep to backhand a shot past a prone Howard. ... With renovations complete for Madison Square Garden, New York plays its home opener on Monday against Montreal. ... Former Red Wings captain Nicklas Lidstrom was in attendance at Joe Louis Arena. The seven-time Norris Trophy winner received a standing ovation as he was interviewed during the first intermission.