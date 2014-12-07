Red Wings rally to defeat Rangers

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings had a good finish after a bad start.

Center Darren Helm’s goal in the third period broke a tie and gave Detroit a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the New York Rangers on Saturday night at Joe Louis Arena.

The Red Wings, who snapped a five-game losing streak against the Rangers, trailed 2-0 in the second period.

“We didn’t have a great first period but we came out in the second and put ourselves in position for the third,” said center Luke Glendening, who got the tying goal late in the second period just 1:01 after center Riley Sheahan put Detroit on the board.

Goalie Jimmy Howard stopped 27 shots.

“Obviously that wasn’t the start we wanted, but we did a great job of battling back,” Howard said.

It was Red Wings coach Mike Babcock’s 500th career win.

“When you start in the league, you’re hoping to coach 82 games. Just hoping to get through and not get fired,” Babcock said. “I’ve coached a lot of good players. It’s been enjoyable. I love it as much and maybe more than the day I started and maybe they’ll let me keep doing it.”

Defenseman Kevin Klein and left winger Rick Nash scored for New York. Goaltender Cam Talbott made 31 saves.

“There’s always something that happens during the game when we lose the lead,” Rangers center Derick Brassard said. “Just make a little mistake and the puck ends up in our net.”

Helm got the winning goal 7:40 into the third period. His fifth goal came on a wrist shot from the left circle off the rush. It was his third goal in two games.

Detroit killed off a 47-second 5-on-3 disadvantage without allowing a shot in the middle of the third period, and a 1:49 two-man disadvantage that ended with a little more than five minutes left.

“The third period penalty kill was pretty cool. It was big for our team,” said Glendening, one of the Red Wings penalty killers. “It’s huge and we needed that tonight. A lot of times our power play has been saving us so it was nice to see us get back on track with the penalty kill.”

Right winger Martin St. Louis and Brassard each hit the post for the Rangers during the second 5-on-3. St. Louis’ shot hit Howard’s glove first.

“You’re on the road, you know they’re going to make a push,” St. Louis said. “We got the 5-on-3s, just couldn’t get it done. We took shots, couldn’t score. Couldn’t get it done.”

Sheahan scored with 5:46 left in the middle period. He whipped a spin-a-round backhand shot past Talbott for Sheahan’s sixth goal.

The goal broke Talbott’s shutout streak at 159:48.

Glendening tied it at 2, with his third goal when he poked a loose puck into an empty net off a goal-mouth scramble.

“Two lazy back checks from our forwards,” New York coach Alain Vigneault said. “In the second period, something that’s not characteristic of this group of forwards, two lazy back checks.”

Howard stopped Nash from below the left circle with less than a minute remaining in the second and the Rangers on a power play.

Klein opened the scoring 9:31 into the game when he backhanded in a loose puck from in front of Howard. It was Klein’s fifth goal.

Nash made it 2-0 with 5:12 left in the first period when he scored on a breakaway. Nash beat Howard with a shot knee high on the stick side. It was Nash’s 17th goal and stretched his point streak to seven games (five goals and three assists for eight points).

NOTES: New York D Dan Boyle returned after missing two games due to illness. Detroit was one of the teams he turned down a contract offer from to sign as a free agent with the Rangers during the offseason. ... Detroit RW Justin Abdalkader missed his third game with a shoulder injury. ... New York LW Tanner Glass missed his fourth game with the mumps. ... Rangers LW Carl Hagelin played at the University of Michigan. ... New York D Matt Hunwick is from the Detroit suburb of Warren and played at the University of Michigan.