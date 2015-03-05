Zidlicky lifts Wings over Rangers in OT

DETROIT -- Defenseman Marek Zidlicky picked the perfect way to make his Detroit Red Wings debut. Zidlicky’s power-play goal 1:09 into overtime gave Detroit a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday night at Joe Louis Arena.

Zidlicky was acquired in a trade from the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

“Can’t be a better feeling; especially to score in my first game here,” Zidlicky said. “It was a good win.”

He jammed in a shot that rolled over New York goalie Cam Talbot’s back and into the net for Zidlicky’s fifth goal. It came with center Derek Stepan in the penalty box for holding.

Goaltender Jimmy Howard made 39 saves to give the Red Wings an opportunity to win.

“They threw a lot at the net. Coming into tonight I knew I was going to be busy,” Howard said.

Right winger Justin Abdelkader also scored for Detroit and center Henrik Zetterberg had two assists.

It was Detroit’s first home game since. Feb. 16. The Red Wings went 4-1-1 on their just completed western road trip

”We looked like we’d been on a long road trip and came out looking like we were wearing snowshoes. We turned the puck over a lot,“ Detroit coach Mike Babcock said. ”Howie was great tonight.

“It’s nice to win a game when you don’t play well. Our goalie gave us that chance tonight.”

Defenseman Dan Girardi scored for New York (39-17-7). Talbot made 29 saves.

“I liked the way we played, especially in the second period,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “Unfortunately, we got a penalty late and they were able to score in overtime.”

Stepan argued the call as he went to the penalty box. After the game, Stepan said he didn’t want to talk about the penalty because “it would only get me in trouble.”

Said Vigneault: “It’s hockey. Just try to kill it and get it done.”

Stepan did talk about his team’s performance.

“We found a way to get a point,” he said. “Dan Girardi found a way to make two big blocks in the last 40 seconds and Cam made a great save late.”

The Red Wings, third in the Atlantic Division, moved to within a point of the second-place Tampa Bay Lightning.

“It’s very tight,” Howard said. “Everyone is playing for position if they’re in the playoffs and other teams are trying to get in.”

Talbot made a glove save on defenseman Niklas Kronwall’s shot from the high slot with 10.4 seconds left in regulation.

Talbot stopped a deflection off Girardi’s stick with 3:43 left in regulation after Pavel Datsyuk cut in off the right wing and tried to make a backhand pass to right winger Tomas Jurco, who was on the 2-on-1 rush with Datsyuk.

Howard denied left winger Rick Nash from the right circle on a 2-on-1 rush with 7:50 remaining in the middle period.

Howard stopped right winger Mats Zuccarello’s tip attempt a little over five minutes into the second period and defenseman Marc Staal hit the goal post from the left circle during an extended Rangers flurry.

Talbot made a nice save on Jurco’s shot from the slot 3:10 into the second.

Abdelkader opened the scoring 6:12 into the game when he deflected in center Henrik Zetterberg’s blind backhand pass from Talbot’s left into an open net. The play went to video review but was ruled a good goal. It was Abdelkader’s 14th goal. Zetterberg returned after missing four games because he was hit in the head.

Girardi’s power-play goal tied it 1-1, with 2:58 left in the first period. He dove to knock in a loose puck laying in the crease for Girardi’s third goal.

NOTES: Rangers D Dan Boyle played his 1,000th NHL game. ... Red Wings C Henrik Zetterberg returned after being hit in the head. He missed four games. ... Detroit’s deadline trade acquisitions, LW Erik Cole and D Marek Zidlicky, made their debuts with the team. Cole came from Dallas for two prospects and a draft choice and Zidlicky from the New Jersey Devils for a conditional draft pick. ... New York G Henrik Lundqvist remained out with a throat injury. ... The Red Wings were without RW Johan Franzen (head), F Darren Helm (oblique) and D Alexey Marchenko (oblique). ... Rangers RW Carl Hagelin played at the University of Michigan. ... Detroit D Kyle Quincey returned after missing five games with a sore ankle.