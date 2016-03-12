Red Wings rally past Rangers for OT win

DETROIT -- Detroit collected its second consecutive come-from-behind win on Saturday when Darren Helm’s second goal of the game with 1:57 left in overtime gave the Red Wings a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers at Joe Louis Arena.

The Red Wings rallied after trailing 2-1 with less than five minutes left.

“Obviously, you don’t want to have to come from behind, you don’t want to have to do it that way,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “ ... But if we play like that on a consistent basis, like we have the last two in terms of our determination and our energy, we’ll beat lots of teams.”

Detroit rallied from a 2-0 second-period deficit for a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Brad Richards also scored for Detroit. His power-play goal -- six-on-four with goalie Petr Mrazek pulled for the extra attacker -- with 32 seconds left in regulation tied the score at 2. It was Richards’ ninth goal of the season.

“Our mentality of getting pucks to the net, shooting pucks and being more aggressive on our toes has been better the last two games,” said Richards, who put in Henrik Zetterberg’s rebound to send the game into overtime. “Not waiting for the other team to take it to us. When you do that, things start to go your way.”

Mrazek made 23 saves.

The Red Wings are 13-1-1 against the Rangers in the past 15 games between the teams at Joe Louis Arena.

Pavel Datsyuk’s shot from the left circle deflected off the shaft of Helm’s stick and past New York goalie Henrik Lundqvist for the winner. It was Helm’s 10th goal of the season.

“I just tried to use my speed to get to the front of the net just hoping for some kind of puck, pass or whatever,” Helm said. “If not, then I just wanted to be a screen. Luckily, (Datsyuk) just shot one and it hit off my stick and found a way in.”

Lundqvist knew the puck had changed direction.

“I picked it up fine and I saw it was coming at me,” Lundqvist said. “And when it went in, I knew it had hit something because it couldn’t have went straight in on that angle.”

Derek Stepan and Chris Kreider scored for New York and Lundqvist made 40 saves.

“I liked the way we played in the first period ... battled hard,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “The second, I thought that was our best period of the game and they made a push in the third.”

Kreider’s power-play goal with 4:27 left in regulation gave New York a 2-1 lead.

Kreider -- in front of the net -- tipped in Keith Yandle’s shot from the right point for Kreider’s 15th goal of the season.

Helm tied the score at 1 4:28 into the third period. Off the rush, he picked up a pass at the bottom of the left circle and beat Lundqvist high to the long side. It was the first goal for the Red Wings against Lundqvist and the Rangers in 106:23 this season.

Stepan gave New York a 1-0 lead with 49 seconds left in the first period by putting in a rebound. It was Stepan’s 16th goal of the season and gave him a four-game scoring streak (2-3-5).

Mrazek took a stick to the mask from New York’s Rick Nash during a goal-mouth scramble with a little less than six minutes left in the first period. Red Wings trainer Piet Van Zant came out to check on Mrazek.

Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall was helped off the ice and did not return after getting his right leg stuck and twisted between Mrazek and New York’s Jesper Fast during a goal-mouth scramble in the middle of the second period, forcing the Red Wings to play half the game with five defensemen.

Kronwall missed 15 games in January and February because of arthroscopic knee surgery.

“I have no updates, no more than what’s been said,” Blashill said about Kronwall. “He’s going to be evaluated, so we should have more in the morning.”

NOTES: New York LW Rick Nash returned after missing 20 games with a bruised bone in a leg. ... Detroit assistant coach Tony Granato was drafted by the Rangers and played the first two seasons of his 13-year playing career with New York. ... Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist returned after missing three games with neck spasms. ... The Red Wings were 12-1-1 against the Rangers at Joe Louis Arena in their past 14 games in Detroit. ... New York C Derick Brassard did not play and remained in New York because of the flu.