Preview: Rangers at Sabres

Although Cam Talbot has been nothing short of spectacular in the wake of Henrik Lundqvist’s vascular injury, coach Alain Vigneault confirmed that Mackenzie Skapski would receive his second career start when the New York Rangers visit the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. “It’s the life of a backup ... we decided to ride the hot hand (Talbot) and now (Skapski) will get a second game (Saturday) and he will do well.” Skapski certainly did in his first start, overcoming Matt Moulson’s goal 14 seconds into the contest to make 24 saves in a 3-1 triumph over Buffalo on Feb. 20.

Fueled by a three-game winning streak and a 12-1-2 run, the Rangers enter Saturday’s tilt residing one point ahead of the New York Islanders and three in front of Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division. Lowly Buffalo is careening in the other direction, dropping a 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto on Wednesday to finish 0-4-1 on its five-game road trip. “It’s important to never get too high or too low,” said Moulson, who scored a goal and set up two others versus the Maple Leafs. “Everyone goes through tough stretches. It’s pro sports. Lots to play for.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG

ABOUT THE RANGERS (42-17-7): New York bolstered its blue line by acquiring Keith Yandle at the trade deadline, but the team’s depth on defense suffered a significant hit with Kevin Klein expected to be sidelined for three-to-four weeks. Fellow defenseman Matt Hunwick will return to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 24 to replace Klein, who suffered an injury to his left arm following a blast from captain Alex Ovechkin in a 3-1 win over Washington on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Klein has recorded career bests with nine goals and 26 points, while his 17 assists match his total during the 2011-12 season with Nashville.

ABOUT THE SABRES (19-42-6): Playing in his 53rd game, Johan Larsson recorded his first multi-point performance in the NHL when he joined linemates Tyler Ennis and Moulson with a goal and two assists against Toronto. “We’re limited on what we can do out there and the guys who play hard, played hard and that’s all we can ask for,” Buffalo coach Ted Nolan said. “I‘m proud of the way the group worked.” While Nolan was quick to heap praise, he told reporters that he would not divulge the identity of his starting goaltender until Saturday morning.

OVERTIME

1. New York LW Rick Nash has scored two goals and set up two others versus Buffalo this season and has 18 points (12 goals, six assists) in 17 career encounters.

2. The Sabres have failed on all 11 power-play opportunities in the last six games and are 1-for-26 in the last 11.

3. Talbot, who will start Sunday’s home game versus Florida, is 12-2-3 in place of the injured Lundqvist.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Sabres 3