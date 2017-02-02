Preview: Rangers at Sabres

The All-Star Game gave NHL teams a chance to get recharged but the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres each appeared to extend their respective breaks by about two hours too long. Both the Rangers and Sabres will look to avoid getting off to disastrous starts when the clubs square off for the third time this season on Thursday night in Buffalo, N.Y.

New York signed coach Alain Vigneault to a two-year contract extension on Tuesday hours before laying an egg at home versus Columbus, giving up the first six goals in a 6-4 setback. "It’s kind of an embarrassing effort at home," Rangers forward J.T. Miller said. "We talk a lot about playing better at home. Giving up four in one period is unacceptable.” Buffalo was equally inept in a 5-2 loss at Montreal, allowing the first five goals before scoring twice in the final four minutes. The Sabres have won both matchups against the Rangers this season, squeezing our a 4-3 home win on Dec. 1 and skating to a 4-1 victory at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 3.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (31-18-1): Henrik Lundqvist had permitted six goals in four games entering the All-Star break but was yanked early in the second period Tuesday, though he will be back in net against Buffalo. New York did make a spirited third-period comeback, scoring four times overall and netting three goals in a span of 3:21, including Michael Grabner's team-leading 22nd tally. Grabner has scored eight goals in his last 10 games overall and has scored nine times in 18 games versus Buffalo.

ABOUT THE SABRES (20-20-9): Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, in his third game back in the lineup after sitting out nearly a month, registered his first goal as a member of Buffalo to prevent a possible shutout. Kulikov spent his first seven seasons with Florida and scored only one goal in 2015-16, but he was relieved to end the drought. "I think it's the kind of goal that doesn't really matter in the game situation but I think for me, personally, it was good to get it out of the way," Kulikov said.

OVERTIME

1. Sabres C Jack Eichel has three goals in the two meetings versus New York this season.

2. The Rangers are 0-for-15 on the power play over the past five games.

3. Buffalo is riding a four-game winning streak at home.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Sabres 2