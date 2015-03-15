Skapski carries Rangers to shutout win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Unlike his first career start against the Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers goalie Mackenzie Skapski came up with a big save on his first major test.

After that, it once again was smooth sailing.

The 20-year-old Skapski made 20 saves Saturday night in his second career start -- including a stop on a partial breakaway 6:15 into the game -- to lead the Rangers to a 2-0 victory Saturday night. It was his first NHL shutout.

“It all started with the first one and tonight I don’t think you could script it any better,” Skapski said. “Our defense and our forwards were excellent as always. We have a very underrated offensive defensive team. That’s what makes us the best team in the NHL right now.”

Defenseman Keith Yandle and right winger Martin St. Louis scored for the Rangers (43-17-7), who sit atop the NHL with 93 points through 67 games.

Both of Skapski’s wins have come against the lowly Sabres, who fell to 19-43-6 with the loss. The goaltender has a shutout streak of 119:46 after surrendering a goal on his first shot in his win over Buffalo on Feb. 20.

Related Coverage Preview: Rangers at Sabres

The Rangers continue to cruise in the standings no matter who is in net. With star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (vascular) injured, the Rangers have continued their success behind goalie Cam Talbot, who has started 17 of New York’s past 19 games.

The Rangers ended a season-long five-game trip with a 4-0-1 record and have won 13 of their last 16 games. They have also won their last seven games against Buffalo.

“Both him and Cam during the absence of Hank have played well for us,” Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault said. “They’re doing what goaltenders are supposed to do, give your team a chance to win.”

Buffalo’s best chance came on a partial breakaway by center Tyler Ennis early in the first period. His backhand attempt was saved by Skapski, who stopped the puck with his mask.

Skapski also came up with a big save on Sabres captain Brian Gionta one minute into the second period, moving quickly from right to left to make a stop.

“I was pretty comfortable out there and pretty calm,” Skapski said. “Those guys for the most part made it very easy on me. I only really had to make two or three big saves tonight that could’ve been turning points.”

Goalie Anders Lindback was strong between the pipes for Buffalo (19-43-6) and made 31 saves in his 100th career game. But the Sabres were unable to find the back of the net on offense.

“You can’t ask for much more,” Sabres head coach Ted Nolan said. “One even-strength goal ... we had come good chances ... we were right there until the end.”

Added Sabres defenseman Mike Weber: “I‘m not big on moral victories, we still lost the game. But I thought we played almost as (well) as we could.”

Yandle’s winning goal came with 12:29 left on a long shot from the point that made its way through traffic in front of the net to give the defenseman his first goal as a Ranger. He was traded from Arizona to New York on March 1.

“Getting ready for playoffs,” Yandle said. “We’ve gotta play those tight games and find ways to win and it doesn’t matter if it’s early in the game or late.”

St. Louis added an empty-net goal with 32.7 seconds remaining.

There was no score through two periods, but not for a lack of chances. Both teams played with speed and pace and put together an entertaining performance on both ends of the ice.

New York had several clear chances in the second period but was unable to break the early deadlock.

Rangers right winger Mats Zuccarello came close on an odd-man rush five minutes into the period, but Lindback held strong with a glove save. Left winger Rick Nash had a clear chance on another odd-man rush with nine minutes remaining in the second but lifted the puck high above the net.

NOTES: D Zach Bogosian and G Chad Johnson were scratched for the Sabres. ... D Kevin Klein (upper body) and C James Sheppard were scratched for the Rangers. Klein is expected to miss three-to-four weeks after suffering an injury late in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals. In 65 games, Klein has nine goals, 17 assists and is a plus-24. ... This was the third and final meeting between the Sabres and Rangers this season. New York won each of its first two games this year against Buffalo, including a 3-1 win on Feb. 20 in Buffalo.