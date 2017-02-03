Lundqvist, Kreider lift Rangers to OT victory

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers knew how to respond after one of their most disappointing outings of the season.

Lundqvist made 36 saves and Chris Kreider scored 3:56 into overtime to lead the Rangers to a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. The win came after a 6-4 defeat to Columbus on Tuesday -- a game that saw the Rangers fall behind 6-0, with Lundqvist pulled early in the second period.

"I thought this was a great hockey game," Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. "You had everything you needed in a hockey game. Great goaltending. Scoring chances on both sides. Two teams working extremely hard for every inch that was available out there. For us, it turned out well."

Mats Zuccarello scored in regulation for the Rangers (32-18-1), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

The game-winner capped a frenetic overtime period and a fast-paced, exciting game overall. Following a give-and-go sequence with left winger J.T. Miller, Kreider's shot from the right circle beat Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner.

"When Kreids gave it to me I had pretty much made my mind up I was going to go back to him and he did a good job of burying it," Miller said.

Both teams had top-notch chances in overtime. Moving right to left, Lundqvist made a terrific save on Kyle Okposo 31 seconds into the extra session on a 2-on-1 opportunity. Evander Kane launched a hard shot off the post one minute later.

After Kane's chance, the Rangers came the other way on an odd-man rush and Michael Grabner was in alone but his chance went wide of the net. New York also had a two-minute power play following a slashing call on Sabres defenseman Taylor Fedun.

"It was befitting that it was an overtime game," Lundqvist said. "It was a lot of fun."

Cody Franson scored for the Sabres (20-20-10), who were unable to recapture their overtime magic from just before the All-Star break when the won three straight overtime games.

"Both goaltenders played really well," Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. "It was a tight game, but I don't think it was a tight game necessarily chance-wise going either way. We played a good hockey team over there and played them nose-to-nose and played them for 60 minutes."

Lehner stopped 42 shots for Buffalo.

"They got a power play in overtime, that's the difference," Lehner said. "It was a good game. It was an entertaining game."

Zuccarello opened the scoring with 2:10 remaining in the second period on a power-play goal. Zuccarello deflected defenseman Ryan McDonagh's shot from the right point for his 10th goal of the season.

Franson evened the score with 5:31 remaining in regulation. After Sabres winger Tyler Ennis drove to the net, the puck eventually found Franson in the slot and the defenseman placed a wrist shot inside the right post.

There was no shortage of scoring chances for both teams in the first 40 minutes.

Sabres captain Brian Gionta had two prime chances in regulation -- the first with 9:19 remaining in the first, the second with four minutes left in the second -- and was foiled by Lundqvist each time.

Rangers right winger Pavel Buchnevich had a wide-open opportunity 5:40 into the game but instead saw his shot go wide of the net and off Lehner's left pad. Lehner also came up big with a pad save on Grabner to open the second period.

Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian left the game with 4:40 remaining in the first period after taking a hit to the boards and did not return. It was the latest blow to a Sabres team that has had injury setbacks on defense all season long.

Bylsma had no update regarding Bogosian afterward.

NOTES: D Jake McCabe (shoulder) and C Cal O'Reilly were scratched for the Sabres. Cal O'Reilly, the older brother of Sabres standout Ryan O'Reilly, was placed on waivers earlier Thursday. Cal O'Reilly has no goals and one assist in 11 games with the Sabres this year. He also owns a minus-6 rating. ... D Adam Clendening, RW Brandon Pirri and G Antti Raanta were scratched for the Rangers. Rangers C Kevin Hayes (lower body) was placed on injured reserve earlier Thursday. ... This was the third and final meeting this season. Buffalo won the previous two encounters.