Preview: Rangers at Senators

The New York Rangers have collected points in 10 of their last 13 games (9-3-1) but struggle mightily when opposed by the Ottawa Senators. The Rangers look to end a five-game losing streak to the Senators when they visit Canada’s capital on Saturday afternoon. Mats Zuccarello snapped a scoreless tie late in the third period and Henrik Lundqvist turned aside 38 shots for his 48th career shutout as New York skated to a 1-0 triumph over Detroit on Thursday.

Despite Lundqvist’s heroics, rookie Cam Talbot has been confirmed to make his first start since Jan. 4. Kyle Turris has scored in four consecutive contests and Clarke MacArthur tallied for the sixth time in seven games in the Senators’ 5-4 overtime loss to Montreal on Thursday. Ottawa has recorded a point in eight straight contests (6-0-2) to put itself in contention in the congested Eastern Conference.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, NHLN, CBC, MSG (New York), TVA (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (25-21-3): After a tough start, coach Alain Vigneault’s club has grown accustomed to playing at home - posting a 5-1-1 mark since Dec. 22. The team will hit the road for Saturday afternoon’s tilt before returning to open a three-game homestand versus Washington on Sunday. Zuccarello certainly has been hot, claiming a share of the team lead in goals (12) while collecting points in four of his last five games.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (21-18-9): Chris Neil is expected to return Saturday after missing six games with a hamstring injury. Neil originally was scheduled to face the Canadiens but reportedly experienced discomfort and was held out. “It was just to make sure I was 100 percent,” Neil said on Friday. “A couple days makes all the difference. The game plan is to get out there (Saturday), and I had a good practice today.”

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa D Erik Karlsson has recorded two assists in three of his last four games.

2. New York has failed to score on the power play in the last two contests after converting at least once in its previous five tilts.

3. Senators G Craig Anderson has tormented the Rangers over his career, posting a 7-3-1 mark with two shutouts and a slim 1.76 goals-against average.

PREDICTION: Senators 2, Rangers 1