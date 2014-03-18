Preview: Rangers at Senators

The New York Rangers did everything they could to help Henrik Lundqvist secure his franchise-best 302nd victory in his last contest - well, except score. After coming up empty despite registering 41 shots, the Rangers attempt to rebound and avoid a fourth loss in five games on Tuesday when they visit the Ottawa Senators. Lundqvist looks to move past Mike Richter on Tuesday, two days removed from making 28 saves as New York dropped a 1-0 decision to San Jose to fall into eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Rangers ended a five-game losing streak to the Senators and a three-game skid in Canada’s capital on Jan. 18 as Derek Stepan collected a goal and two assists in a 4-1 victory. Ottawa suffered its third straight loss and fifth in six outings on Sunday as Mika Zibanejad scored with six seconds remaining to spoil a shutout against Colorado. “The picture is not looking good right now,” captain Jason Spezza told the Ottawa Citizen. “So, we can’t look at it.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), RSNE, TVA (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (36-29-4): Martin St. Louis’ statistics aren’t pretty, having notched just two assists in seven games since being acquired from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. “Am I playing great? No. But I’ve played way worse than this,” the 38-year-old told the New York Daily News. “There’s no time to feel sorry. You’ve just got to man up, be a big boy about it and go to work every day.” After being paired with former Lightning mate Brad Richards, St. Louis was grouped with Derick Brassard and Mats Zuccarello on Saturday - with less-than-stellar results.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (28-26-13): With the weight of the world on his shoulders after accepting the “C” in the aftermath of longtime Senator Daniel Alfredsson’s departure, Spezza is insistent on finishing strong down the stretch. The 30-year-old erupted for two goals and six assists in his previous three games before being held off the scoresheet versus the Avalanche. Defenseman Erik Karlsson notched an assist in his 300th contest on Sunday and is riding a three-game point streak.

OVERTIME

1. With New York’s Anton Stralman struggling, fellow D Raphael Diaz could see his first action with the team after being acquired from Vancouver the trade deadline.

2. Ottawa G Craig Anderson has been sidelined two straight games with an upper-body injury. “I‘m going to go ‘day-to-day’ and see how he is,” coach Paul MacLean said of Anderson.

3. The Rangers have killed off all 21 short-handed opportunities in the last eight games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Senators 1