Even though the series is tied, the New York Rangers clearly have seized the momentum in their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup entering Saturday afternoon's Game 5 at the Ottawa Senators. New York is coming off a pair of impressive 4-1 victories at Madison Square Garden to even the best-of-seven series at two games apiece.

Not only was Ottawa totally dominated in Game 4 but it also dealt with the unsettling sight of superstar defenseman Erik Karlsson, playing with hairline fractures in his heel, exiting the contest after two periods. "We felt it was better for him to keep him off the ice in the (third) period," said Senators coach Guy Boucher, who expects his captain to be in the lineup Saturday. "He could've come back, but we just wanted to make sure. He has a lower-body injury." The Rangers are buoyed by their performances in the last two games, taking a 4-0 lead in each win, but they are not getting too carried away after blowing a two-goal lead on three occasions before losing in double overtime in Game 2. “Every game is tough and you’re not going to get anything for free," New York netminder Henrik Lundqvist told reporters. "You have to earn it. It’s 2-2. That’s all it is.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, CBC, TVAS

ABOUT THE RANGERS: All four lines produced goals for New York in Game 3 and its depth was a decisive factor in Game 4, with Oscar Lindberg scoring twice and bruising forward Tanner Glass collecting a pair of assists. "That's been our strength this whole year, that we have four lines and anyone can play against anyone, anyone can do well and score goals," forward Mats Zuccarello told reporters. " ... For us to be successful, we need every line to go." Glass spent much of the year in the American Hockey League and was pulled after three games in the first round versus Montreal, but he has supplied three assists and delivered 10 hits over the past two games.

ABOUT THE SENATORS: Despite his injury, Karlsson was a dominant force in the six-game first-round victory over Boston, but he was in obvious discomfort Thursday after he was involved in pair of second-period collisions with New York players. "It's hard to replace Erik - your captain - but at the same time you've just got to try and pull by committee," forward Bobby Ryan told reporters. "That's our leader. The concern level is high. But they've got 36 hours to get him ready to go." Concerns are also mounting over the play of goaltender Craig Anderson, who has allowed 12 goals in the past three games and sat out the final 20 minutes Thursday night.

OVERTIME

1. Lundqvist has 61 career playoff wins and can take over sole possession of 13th place on the all-time list with another victory.

2. Senators C Kyle Turris, who had a team-high 27 goals during the regular season, netted his second of the playoffs in Game 4.

3. New York is 3-for-32 on the power play in the postseason but it has held Ottawa to 1-for-13 in the series.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Senators 2