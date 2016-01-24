Senators 3, Rangers 0

OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators snapped a two-game losing streak with one of their best all-round performances of the season to defeat the New York Rangers 3-0 Sunday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre.

Goalie Craig Anderson made 35 saves for his third shutout of the season and 32nd of his career.

It was a good bounce back game for Anderson, who was pulled during the first period of his last game, Thursday in New Jersey.

Senators wingers Bobby Ryan and Mike Hoffman beat Henrik Lundqvist, who stopped 30 shots in the Rangers net, before Ottawa center Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored his league-leading fifth shorthanded goal into an open net.

The Rangers, who were blanked for the fourth time this season, lost for the first time in three games.

Ryan’s fourth goal in five games broke a scoreless tie with 19.9 seconds left in the second period. Defenseman Jared Cowen hit the post with a blast from the point, and Ryan, who was skating just past the top of the crease, was left with an open net and a tap in for his 17th of the season.

Hoffman increased the lead at 2:40 of the third, using Ryan as a decoy on a 2-on-1 while firing a shot that beat Lundqvist on the glove side.

The Senators held a distinct edge in territorial play through the first 15 minutes. Lundqvist stopped their best chance, holding his ground to turn back winger Matt Puempel’s shot from the slot.

The Rangers turned the momentum around on a power play with just over three minutes left until the intermission and were up 13-12 in shots after one.

Their best chance to score in the second was presented to center Kevin Hayes, but as an open net stared him in the face he couldn’t make contact with the pass from winger Jesper Fast.

The Senators penalty killing unit, ranked 29th in the league entering the game, survived three Rangers’ power plays. Ottawa was 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

Both teams have one game left before the all-star break. New York hosts the Sabres on Monday night, while Ottawa entertains Buffalo on Tuesday.

NOTES: Rangers LW Rick Nash missed the game with a lower-body injury, but coach Alain Vigneault said there’s a “good chance” he’ll be in the lineup against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. ... Rangers D Dylan McIlrath was scratched for the third game in a row and 12th time in the last 14 games. ... Senators LW Milan Michalek missed his first game since breaking a finger in Friday’s loss to the Islanders. It was the second time this season Michalek broke a finger blocking a shot. ... Senators D Marc Methot and C Kyle Turris missed their fourth and third games, respectively, with lower-body injuries. Coach Dave Cameron is not prepared to guess whether either would play in the team’s final game before the break, Tuesday against the Sabres.