Holden, Stepan guide Rangers past Senators

NEW YORK -- Nick Holden's second goal of the night, a tiebreaking tally early in the third period, helped the New York Rangers earn a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Holden's winner at 6:31 of the third period came on a wraparound, as Ottawa goalie Mike Condon somehow allowed the shot to slide under his left leg.

The Rangers faced a two-goal deficit twice during the game but scored three unanswered goals after trailing 3-1 after the first period.

Derek Stepan also scored twice for the Rangers, who won in regulation for the first time since Dec. 15. Goaltender Antti Raanta made 33 saves, including several key stops with the Rangers trailing in the second period. Ryan McDonagh contributed three assists for New York.

Mark Borowiecki, Mark Stone and Cody Ceci scored for the Senators, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Ottawa's Mike Hoffman and Jean-Gabriel Pageau registered two assists apiece. Condon was leaky in net, allowing four goals on 25 shots.

Goals from Borowiecki at 2:02 and Stone at 3:10 gave the Senators a 2-0 lead early in the first period.

Borowiecki's first goal of the season was a blast from just inside the blue line that beat Raanta to the glove side. Ottawa doubled the lead when a shot from the point by Erik Karlsson deflected in front to Smith, who buried the chance from near the net.

Holden cut the lead in half at 11:37 when he snapped a wrist shot from a bad angle that bounced off Condon's catching glove and into the net to make it 2-1.

Ceci restored the lead with 3:04 remaining in the period with the second long shot that beat Raanta to the glove side.

The Rangers clawed back to tie it with two goals in the second period from Stepan. The first goal at 2:45 was somewhat odd, as Condon slid way out of position after stopping a shot by Chris Kreider but could not get back to his net before Stepan buried the rebound to make it 3-2.

Stepan tied it at 3 with a power-play goal at 14:55. He scored on a deflection after an offensive-zone faceoff, getting his stick on a pass from Mats Zuccarello as he cut through the slot.

NOTES: Senators G Craig Anderson remained on personal leave to be with his wife, Nicholle, who is battling cancer. ... Senators G Andrew Hammond (ankle) did not play. Ottawa recalled G Matt O'Connor from the AHL to back up G Mike Condon. ... Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist (flu) did not dress. G Brandon Halverson served as the backup to G Antti Raanta. ... Rangers LW Rick Nash (groin) missed his third straight game. ... D Brady Skjei, a healthy scratch in the Rangers' previous game, was back in the lineup. He replaced D Adam Clendening.