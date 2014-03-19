Rangers hand Sens playoff hopes a devastating blow

OTTAWA -- New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist had a lot of help as he took over the franchise lead for most wins.

Lundqvist stopped 35 shots while his teammates exploded for eight goals in an 8-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre Tuesday.

It was the 302nd win for Lundqvist, giving him one more than former Rangers goalie Mike Richter.

“It’s an incredible feeling, proud feeling,” said the 32-year-old Lundqvist. “Being up there with those guys, you look at the names, and the franchise has been around for so long. It’s kind of surreal when you think about it, but at the same time I want to keep going, obviously. I hope I have a lot of years left to keep winning. It’s been a great ride, so far.”

The Rangers scored four unanswered goals in the final 11 minutes of the second period to overcome a 2-1 deficit and do serious damage to the Senators dwindling playoff hopes.

Entering the night, Ottawa was looking at making up some ground on the Rangers, who were holding the last wildcard spot and were seven points ahead of them.

The loss was the Senators fourth in a row.

“It’s embarrassing,” said Senators center Jason Spezza. “That was a must-win game for us. To give up eight is unacceptable. It’s been the same thing all year for us. (This) was a microcosm of a lot of things.”

Wingers Derick Brassard and Rick Nash led the Rangers attack with two goals each. Defensemen John Moore and Ryan McDonagh, center Derek Stepan and winger Benoit Pouliot had a goal each.

Senators goals were scored by wingers Mike Hoffman, Milan Michalek and Bobby Ryan, and center Mika Zibanejad. Senators goalie Robin Lehner allowed five goals on 26 shots through the first two periods. He was replaced by AHL Binghamton call-up Nathan Lawson to start the third, then returned to play the final eight minutes after Lawson allowed two goals on 10 shots and “came up lame,” according to coach Paul MacLean.

”I expect more of myself, the team expects more, it goes all the way up to management, ownership and the fans. I‘m not hiding,“ said Lehner. ”We’re not quitting. I don’t know how it works but until someone says that we’re not in the race anymore, then we can start talking.

“We’re going to work hard. It’s tough right now. It’s not very bright right now.”

The Senators held a 2-1 lead after one period as Hoffman and Zibanejad scored goals around Nash’s first of the night, a short-handed breakaway.

Brassard netted his first at the 8:56 mark of the period before the Rangers erupted for three goals in a 3:56 span.

The first two, by Pouliot and Moore, were unassisted efforts off Ottawa turnovers. The third, a McDonagh shot from the point that was deflected twice before finding the back of the net, was scored 16 seconds from the intermission.

“I think we really took over in the second period,” said Brassard, whose team was coming off a 1-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks. “I thought we had a good first period, but we were down in the score. We’ve been struggling scoring goals, and we found a way as a group to score some goals in the second.”

Michalek beat Lundqvist with a high wrist shot to the stick side to give the Senators some life, but Lundqvist came up big again only moments later, stoning Hoffman on a breakaway.

Stepan and Brassard squashed any hopes of an Ottawa comeback with two goals 65 seconds apart to increase the lead to 7-3.

Ryan’s 23rd of the season came at the 7:11 mark on a deflection. Nash rounded out the scoring with 2:30 left and Lehner on the bench in favor of an extra attacker.

Asked what the Rangers could take away from such an unorthodox game at this time of the season, Nash was succinct.

”Two points,“ he said. ”That’s what we needed. We were desperate. It was a good night.

“In saying that, we’ve got to tighten it up defensively. We gave them a bit too much.”

NOTES: While Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist broke the franchise record for most wins in franchise history, he remains tied with Ed Giacomin for the franchise lead in shutouts. Both have 49. ... Following the morning skate, Senators coach Paul MacLean announced that assistant coach Mark Reeds “will undergo a medical procedure in the coming days that will require that he be absent from the team at times. We appreciate your respect for his privacy at this time and we will have and make no further comment on this moving forward.” Reeds was behind the bench for the game. ... Senators No. 1 G Craig Anderson missed his third game in a row with an upper-body injury. Backup G Robin Lehner struggled in Anderson’s absence. ... Rangers RW Rick Nash scored the team’s fourth short-handed goal in nine games. Also in the first period, the Rangers gave up their first power-play goal in nine games. ... After ending his slump at 14 games in the dying seconds of Monday’s loss to Colorado, Senators C Mika Zibanejad scored his second in two games in the first period.