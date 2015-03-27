Rangers rout Senators, wrap up playoff berth

OTTAWA -- Winger Chris Kreider and his New York Rangers teammates accomplished so much Thursday night.

Most of it was completed in the first period of their game against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

Kreider scored twice to lead New York to a 5-1 victory over the Senators that clinched a playoff spot for the Rangers, moved them into a tie for first in the overall standings, ended the Senators’ winning streak at seven games and handed Ottawa goalie Andrew Hammond (14-1-1) his first regulation loss.

The Rangers, who were able to bounce back from a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, had control of Thursday’s game after jumping out to a 3-1 first-period lead.

“Lately, our starts have been pretty good, but after our start (against the Kings), we kind of dropped off a bit and didn’t play Rangers hockey,” said Kreider, who also added an assist for a three-point night. “It’s good to see a consistent effort from start to finish.”

Hammond, who was attempting to become only the second goalie in NHL history to pick up at least a point from the first 16 games of his career, was replaced by Chris Driedger in the second period after giving up five goals on 22 shots.

Driedger, in his first NHL appearance, stopped all 10 shots he faced.

Related Coverage Preview: Rangers at Senators

“I don’t think anybody had their best game, myself included,” said Hammond, who was at least distracted by a lower-body issue sustained in a crease crash during a Monday win over the San Jose Sharks. “It’s hard. It’s something that you are trying to fight through and work through, and sometimes it’s tough to do.”

Also scoring for the Rangers were defenseman Dan Boyle, center Mats Zuccarello and winger Tanner Glass.

Rangers goalie Cam Talbot continued his remarkable run as a replacement for injured Henrik Lundqvist. He stopped 23 shots while giving up only a goal to Senators winger Curtis Lazar.

The Senators did manage to hold on to the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but they are now doing so with just their fingertips. They are tied with the Boston Bruins in the standings, but Ottawa has played one fewer game.

Against the Rangers, the Senators were 0-for-6 on the power play. The Rangers did not have a man-advantage opportunity all night.

“I‘m not so much worried about the loss more than I am trying not to carry it over into next game,” said Senators defenseman Marc Methot, whose team plays the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday.

”It’s one game. It’s not the end of the world. It’s the NHL. There are teams that are going to beat you sometimes. We’ve got to be pros. Obviously, it can be a big deal. You don’t want to let off the gas and fold next game.

“We weren’t very good (on the power play), and we weren’t very good five-on-five. I thought we were real flat coming into the game, and in that first period, we didn’t have a lot of jump in our step. That’s not necessarily the most physical team that we played against. They’re a very skilled team. I thought we were panicking and getting rid of the puck maybe a little too quick at times, and that was the difference.”

The Rangers lost defenseman Dan Girardi when he was cut by a shot from Senators defenseman Cody Ceci near the midway mark of the third period.

“As far as I understood quickly there, it was a gash,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “The puck cut him, and he was just getting stitched up. I don’t think it’s anything more than that.”

Vigneault noted the importance of the Rangers’ quick start.

“We probably caught their goaltender on an off night a little bit there, and we were able to capitalize early,” he said. “Once we got the lead, I thought we played pretty well other than giving them five power-play opportunities. We were able to take it home and get two points to clinch a playoff spot.”

Hammond paid homage to the Rangers.

“They came in and did exactly what they wanted to do,” he said. “I thought they set the tone from the start. They play such a system, if you’re not ready to play, you’re going to get exposed, and I thought we did tonight.”

Hammond will be called on to bounce back against the Leafs.

“You just have to show up tomorrow and put your big boy boots on, and go back to work,” he said. “It’s been long enough now that I have confidence, I know I can play at this level. It’s just a matter of coming in tomorrow and putting the work in again and just being ready for the next game.”

NOTES: Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist (neck) was in uniform for the first time since Feb. 5, serving as backup to G Cam Talbot. Lundqvist is expected to play Saturday in Boston, although he said a final decision on whether he’d return to action against the Bruins or Sunday against the Washington Capitals has yet to be made. ... Senators G Craig Anderson took part in the optional morning skate and there’s hope he can back up G Andrew Hammond this weekend. Anderson has played just two games since suffering a deep bone bruise in his blocker hand on Jan. 21, with his last appearance on March 10. ... Rangers W Martin St. Louis missed his fifth game with a knee injury. St. Louis skated for about an hour in the morning at Canadian Tire Centre and was encouraged by his progress, but no timetable has been set for his return.