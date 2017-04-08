Senators nab home ice for 1st round of playoffs

OTTAWA -- -- While clinching second place in the Atlantic Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, the Ottawa Senators have rediscovered their old form.

In winning their last three games, they have given up just two goals.

"I think we just wanted to come back to our identity," center Jean-Gabriel Pageau said after Ottawa secured its spot in the standings with a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday afternoon. "The way we've won games all year was always by one goal, or two goals, or even zero.

"I think it's good for our confidence to go into the playoffs (after) putting a couple of wins together, too. It's really good for our confidence, for sure."

Pageau had a goal and an assist while Mike Hoffman and former Ranger Derick Brassard also scored against Henrik Lundqvist, who stopped 30 shots.

Former Senator Mika Zibanejad spoiled Craig Anderson's bid for a shutout with 46 seconds left. Anderson made 18 saves for his 25th win of the season.

The Senators (44-27-10) will host either Boston or Toronto when the playoffs begin next week.

With a first-round meeting against the Montreal Canadiens already determined, the Rangers (47-28-6) had seven regulars out of the lineup.

It was the second loss in a row for the Rangers, who have won just three of their last dozen games.

"Obviously we want to win a game, but if we don't we just want to make sure we're playing the right way structurally," Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi said. "They had a lot of odd-man rushes on Hank, and he had to make some big saves.

"It could have been real ugly. He had to make a couple of huge saves, kept the game close enough. It was a tough game to play."

The teams played a quiet and scoreless first period, each registering just four shots on goal. The Senators took control the second, outshooting the visitors 16-5 and jumping in front on goals by Hoffman and Brassard.

Pageau gave the Senators a 3-0 margin 6:19 into the third.

"I don't know if I wanted this type of game, with the amount of scoring chances right in front," said Lundqvist, who will watch Sunday's regular-season finale against Pittsburgh from the bench. "But I think that's a good thing about this game. I saw a lot of high quality scoring chances, but we got away from our game. It is what it is.

"The amount of turnovers we had in our end and all over the ice, just really made it a tough day."

The Senators also played without top-line players who are recovering from injuries but are expected back for the playoffs.

"It's a good feeling to know that you're going into the playoffs playing good hockey," said Senators winger Mark Stone, who had two assists Saturday. "We're a little bit undermanned for those last couple of games and we were able to find a way. Looks like we're going to get some guys back heading into the playoffs, so we're pretty confident with the way we're going. We've got home ice so we're happy to start here."

Anderson shrugged off the fact he lost the bid for his sixth shutout -- and what would have been a single-season franchise-record 11th for the team.

"We got the win, that's all that matters," he said. "I think the fans enjoyed Mika scoring, so if it was going to be anybody I'm glad it was him."

Zibanejad admitted it was tough playing the game when his team is already locked into a spot.

"But at the same time you want to create something going into the playoffs," he said. "You just don't want to turn it off and try to turn it back on again coming into the playoffs."

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault was not pleased with what he witnessed.

"I thought the first period was a good period ... we respected what we wanted to do about tightening up defensively," he said. "In the second period, they just took their game to a level we had a hard time following. Their skill and their speed came out and we couldn't follow."

Senators coach Guy Boucher liked his team's killer instinct.

"I saw their eyes today, you get to know your players, and they had fire in their eyes today," he said. "I have a lot of respect for them coming out and playing hard. It's one of those games you've got to get it but at the same time you don't want to get injured. Our players played hard, played really well.

"That was a really solid performance after some tough adversity and without some key players."

NOTES: The long list of Rangers scratches consisted of D Marc Staal, RW Jesper Fast, C Derek Stepan, D Nick Holden, D Ryan McDonagh, LW Mats Zuccarello and LW Rick Nash ... The Senators healthy scratches were C Colin White, C Chris DiDomenico, and D Jyrki Jokipakka and RW Chris Neil, while missing the game while dealing with injuries were D Erik Karlsson, D Marc Methot, RW Bobby Ryan and C Zack Smith.