Turris' second effort lifts Senators to OT win vs. Rangers

OTTAWA -- Near the end of two lopsided thrashings at Madison Square Garden, Kyle Turris was physically abused by the New York Rangers.

On Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre, Turris struck back.

Turris, Ottawa's top producing center during the regular season, found the back of the net at 6:28 of overtime to give the Senators a 5-4 victory and control once again of the Eastern Conference semifinal.

The Senators lead the best-of-seven 3-2, with the series now moving to Madison Square Garden for Game 6 on Tuesday.

Turris, who was roughed up by Rangers tough-guy Tanner Glass late in the third period of New York's 4-1 win on Thursday, also led the Senators with nine hits in Game 5.

"Obviously everybody wants to contribute offensively and put points up and that, but playoff hockey is kind of a grind where you're physically trying to leave an impression," said Turris, who has been held to just three goals in 11 postseason games. "Scoring opportunities, it's tough for them to go in, you just try to wear the other team down, and eventually they will go in.

"I think a big statement tonight is we wanted to push back physically, as well as with speed and intensity and that. Kind of send a message that we weren't going to take what they were throwing at us to finish last game."

Ottawa coach Guy Boucher praised the effort of Turris.

"I know it's Kentucky Derby day ... I guess that was our horse tonight," he said. "(He was) definitely somebody who came out with the max character and the push back we expect from him.

"It was very inspiring."

The Senators, who fell into an early 2-0 first-period hole, needed a goal by former Ranger Derick Brassard with 1:26 left in the third to send the game into the extra session.

New York also lost a late lead in Game 2, when Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice in the final 3:19 before getting another in double overtime.

"Hold on to them," Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said when asked what his team has to do better in those situations. "We were playing a real solid second half of the game there. We hadn't given them much at all."

Mark Stone, Tom Pyatt and Mike Hoffman scored the other Ottawa goals while Craig Anderson made 29 saves.

Scoring for the Rangers were Jesper Fast, Nick Holden, Ryan McDonagh and Jimmy Vesey. Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves in the New York net.

"Overall, I thought we came out the right way, and we ended it the right way," said Senators captain Erik Karlsson, who left Game 4 after two periods with a foot injury and bounced back to record three assists and a plus-3 rating in 31:09 of ice time on Saturday.

Rangers winger Michael Grabner put the puck in the net early in overtime, but it was waived off immediately when it was ruled he knocked it in with a high stick.

The Turris winner also was reviewed, when New York's bench challenged that he was offside. But Turris was in possession of the puck when he his feet crossed the blue line first, so it stood as a good goal.

"I was kind of confused, I didn't know what they were reviewing," said Turris. "I kind of asked some of the guys and they said not to worry about it."

Turris' first shot was blocked by a defender, but the picked up the loose puck and slid the second attempt under Lundqvist.

"I read high and he didn't go high," said Lundqvist. "That's what happened."

The Rangers' 2-0 lead evaporated with three consecutive Senators goals, but McDonagh sent the teams into the dressing room following the second intermission tied at 3-3.

Vesey's goal, which also had to be reviewed only to see that Anderson caught the puck after it had crossed the goal line, put the Rangers in front with less than 13 minutes left in the third.

"We're in a situation together here and our group, I can guarantee, will keep fighting for every inch," said McDonagh. "We just take the time as it and refocus here, get rejuvenated, look at some things we can do better.

"We've got to win a hockey game at home and that's all we focus on."

NOTES: The Senators sat LW Ryan Dzingel to get RW Chris Neil into just his second game since Feb. 26. ... Senators D Fredrik Claesson was re-inserted into the lineup, replacing rookie D Ben Harpur, who has been in eight playoff games this spring ... The Rangers made no lineup changes ... To go along with his first period goal, Rangers RW Jesper Fast also had an assist. They were his second and third points of this series ... It was the fourth overtime game of the playoffs for the Rangers (1-3). The Senators have played six (5-1).