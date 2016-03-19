Sharks 4, Rangers 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks came at the New York Rangers in waves on Saturday and it finally paid dividends in the third period.

Joe Thornton’s tiebreaking goal at 5:45 opened the flood gates, leading the Sharks to a 4-1 win over the Rangers in front of 16,888 at SAP Center.

The Sharks put a season-high 52 shots on goal.

Sharks forwards Joel Ward and Joe Pavelski scored 1:40 apart before the midpoint of the period -- chasing Rangers All-Star goalie Henrik Lundqvist in the process -- to win for the third time in four games.

San Jose, which pulled within a point of idle second-place Anaheim in the Pacific Division, hosts Arizona on Sunday night.

Hard-charging Tomas Hertl forced New York defenseman Dan Girardi to turn late and the San Jose forward put a shot on goal that was followed by Thornton for his 17th goal of the season to break a 1-1 tie.

The Sharks made it goals on consecutive shots when Ward scored his second of the game and 19th of the season at 7:35 by capping a three-on-two break.

Pavelski’s 33rd at 9:05 came on San Jose’s 47th shot of the game, also completing an odd-man break led by Hertl, and chased Lundqvist in favor of backup Antti Raanta.

San Jose goalie Martin Jones stopped 25 of 26 shots to collect his 35th win.

NOTES: Both D Marc-Edouard Vlasic and LW Matt Nieto, injured during Thursday’s loss against Arizona, did not dress Saturday and are considered day to day, according to Sharks coach Peter DeBoer. Vlasic injured his right leg with 8:30 remaining in an eventual 3-1 loss to the Coyotes when he tangled with Arizona captain Shane Doan behind the San Jose net. Nieto blocked a shot from Arizona’s Michael Stone early in the second period and did not return. His hand injury is considered more of a long-term problem. ... The Rangers next host Florida on Monday to open a two-game homestand. ... Sharks RW Tommy Wingels returned to the lineup after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury. D Dylan DeMelo was promoted from AHL affiliate San Jose to replace Vlasic and paired with D Justin Braun on the San Jose blue line. ... San Jose C Patrick Marleau became the youngest player in league history to play his 1,400th career game. ... Rangers D Dylan McIlrath remains day to day with a knee injury. ... New York’s C Oscar Lindberg was a healthy scratch and San Jose D Matt Tennyson did not dress.