Rangers continue to roll, defeat Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose left winger Melker Karlsson supplied the Sharks with his nightly goal, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the New York Rangers from making history.

Goalie Henrik Lundqvist stood tall in leading New York to a 3-1 win over San Jose in front of a sold-out SAP Center Saturday night. It marked the first time in Rangers history they beat all three California teams on the same trip.

“We really enjoyed this trip,” Rangers right winger Rick Nash said. “To come to these three California teams, they’re really good teams and to pull out three victories.”

New York won for the 14th time in 15 games and swept the season series against the Sharks in the process. Lundqvist followed up his 33-save shutout over visiting San Jose on Oct. 19 by stopping 30 of 31 shots against the host Sharks.

“He was definitely a big part of tonight,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said of Lundqvist. “He had to come up with a couple big saves at the right time. I thought after the first 10 minutes we did all right. We got better as the game went on. I liked how we finished the game.”

The rookie Karlsson, playing in only his 14th NHL game, tied the club record set by Jeff Friesen with goals in five straight games. Karlsson crashed the net on a rebound left on center James Sheppard’s power-play shot at 7:14.

“It’s always nice to score, but we lost,” Karlsson said.

“That’s how they go in, especially on the power play and especially on this guy,” Sharks right winger Joe Pavelski added. “Their goalie is good, it usually takes 2-3 cracks at it. And that’s how it was. It definitely gave us momentum to make a push there.”

But Lundqvist shut the door the rest of the way and New York cinched it when Nash scored his 26th goal into an empty net with 59.1 seconds.

“If we apply ourselves that way, most nights at least, we’ll give ourselves an opportunity to win,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said.

Without a shot for the first 10 minutes, the Rangers dominated the second half of the first period, scoring twice and causing all kinds of havoc for the San Jose defense with their speed up front.

New York left winger Chris Kreider intercepted a short pass from San Jose center Joe Thornton after a faceoff win to an unmarked St. Louis in the slot, and the veteran one-timed his 14th goal of the season past Sharks goalie Antti Niemi at 10:40 on only the second shot of the game for the Rangers.

“There’s no doubt that Kreids on our first two goals had a huge part of it,” Vigneault said. “We lost the first draw and the second one we won. He’s definitely playing well right now.”

The visitors scored again at 15:13 when Kreider got inside position on San Jose defenseman Justin Braun to score his eighth goal of the season on a pass from defenseman Dan Girardi. The sequence started when Thornton lost a faceoff in the left circle.

“Both those goals come down to faceoff coverage,” Sharks right winger Matt Nieto said. “We know what our jobs on, and in the end that’s on us. We had our chances, too, but they didn’t go in.”

Mired in a 1-for-19 slump on the power play in four games, the Sharks applied pressure during the only man-advantage chance of the period, but Lundqvist stopped Pavelski and Burns as San Jose’s top unit retained possession in the New York zone for the first 1:25 of the power play.

“Power play looked liked it cleaned itself up, the penalty kill was better,” McLellan said. “So there are some gains we made, but at the end of the day that doesn’t get us something in the bank account.”

NOTES: San Jose C Joe Thornton was activated off injured reserve after missing four games because of a shoulder injury. The Sharks went 2-2 without Thornton. The Sharks placed rookie D Mirco Mueller on IR with an upper-body injury. Mueller had not appeared in a game since returning from the World Junior Championship. ... Rangers D Dan Boyle returned to San Jose for the first time since leaving via free agency in the offseason. Boyle left as San Jose’s most productive blue-liner, with 269 points in 431 games. “You want to make sure you get the win because there are a lot of guys that have big mouths and they are going to rub it in your face for a little while,” Boyle said with a smile after Saturday’s morning skate. “We won’t get the chance to settle the score again for another year.” ... The Rangers were giving up just 1.80 goals per game and had allowed two or fewer in 10 of the last 12 before Saturday. ... New York RW Rick Nash and San Jose D Brent Burns were selected to participate in NHL All-Star Weekend. ... San Jose’s LW John Scott, D Matt Irwin and C Freddie Hamilton were healthy scratches. LW Tanner Glass and D Matt Hunwick did not dress for New York.