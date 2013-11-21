Preview: Rangers at Stars

The Dallas Stars have had plenty of time to rest on their laurels after posting their sixth win in seven outings. The well-rested Stars look to continue their torrid surge on Thursday when they host the sputtering New York Rangers. Dallas completed a perfect three-game road trip with a 2-1 triumph over Vancouver on Sunday. Playing at home has proven to be a struggle for the Stars, who have dropped their last three (0-1-2) at American Airlines Center.

New York can echo a similar sentiment following its three-game home losing skid, but coach Alain Vigneault’s team has posted just four goals in its last four overall contests to limp to a 1-3-0 mark. All-Star Rick Nash matched a team high with five shots in his return from a 17-game absence due to a concussion, but was held off the scoresheet in a 2-1 setback to Boston on Tuesday.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSSW (Dallas)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (10-11-0): New York has held opponents to two or fewer goals in 12 of its last 14 games, but its lack of scoring has prevented the club from further ascending in the standings. “I think we have to accept that a lot of games are going to be low scoring,” goaltender Henrik Lundqvist told the New York Daily News. “A lot of times, two or three goals are going to (win) it.” The Rangers mustered one - Derick Brassard’s second-period tally - despite doubling up the Bruins in shots (44-22).

ABOUT THE STARS (11-7-2): Tyler Seguin has sizzled in his new surroundings, scoring six goals and setting up two more during a four-game point streak. Fellow linemate and captain Jamie Benn has also produced with three goals and seven assists in his last six contests. The second line, however, received a scare on Wednesday as Alex Chiasson exited practice after getting hit in the face with a puck. His status for Thursday’s tilt is in question.

OVERTIME

1. New York D Michael Del Zotto will return following a three-game absence as a healthy scratch, Vigneault said.

2. Dallas LW Ray Whitney has missed three contests with a groin injury, but coach Lindy Ruff said that the 41-year-old will be a game-time decision on Thursday.

3. Rangers LW Taylor Pyatt (concussion) will not play on Thursday, but is expected to return during the road trip.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Stars 2