Preview: Rangers at Stars

After knocking off one Central Division power, the New York Rangers will try to take down another when they visit the Dallas Stars on Saturday night in the finale of a three-game road trip. New York improved to 8-2-1 in the last 11 contests with a 2-1 victory at St. Louis on Thursday to maintain its hold on second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Henrik Lundqvist turned aside 35 shots against the Blues to become the first goaltender to notch at least 30 wins in 10 of his first 11 NHL seasons. ”It’s tight in the standings. You need to make the most of every game here. You can’t take anything for granted, and that’s why I’m trying to prepare like it’s the playoffs right now.” Dallas has dropped four of its last five (1-3-1) but maintains a one-point edge atop the Central. The Stars’ recent defensive woes continued as they suffered a 6-3 loss to visiting Winnipeg on Thursday in the back end of a home-and-home.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (35-20-6): New York could be short-handed for Saturday’s game after forward Jesper Fast was hit in the left cheek during Friday’s practice and had to leave the ice with a gash under his left eye. Fast required assistance from his teammates and trainers, putting his availability in doubt for the Rangers, who have only 12 forwards on the trip and may have to use rookie defenseman Dylan McIlrath up front. The Rangers continue to have issues with their penalty-killing unit, permitting seven power-play goals over the past seven games.

ABOUT THE STARS (38-18-6): Jason Spezza scored twice in Thursday’s loss and has three goals in his last two games, but he was not feeling positive vibes after watching Dallas surrender 22 goals over the past four games. “It starts with my line,” Spezza said after Thursday’s loss. “We were on the ice for three even-strength goals (against). It’s embarrassing. We’ve got to cut down our goals against, we’ve got to help our goalies out, we’ve got to play better hockey.” Tyler Seguin netted his 32nd goal Thursday but he has tallied only once in 16 games versus New York.

OVERTIME

1. Lundqvist improved to 6-4-0 against Dallas with a 6-2 win on Jan. 5.

2. The Stars are 4-for-9 on the power play in the past two games.

3. Andy Bathgate, a Hall of Famer who played most of his career with New York, passed away Friday at the age of 83.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Stars 2