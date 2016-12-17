Preview: Flyers at Stars

Brayden Schenn has been at the root of the Philadelphia Flyers' scintillating 10-game winning streak following the 25-year-old's move from left wing to center. Schenn began a stretch of three-game winning goals with a hat trick versus the Dallas Stars last week and looks to continue his good fortune on Saturday afternoon when the clubs meet at American Airlines Center.

"I guess it's given us more balance. We have good chemistry now and we have to ride it," the well-traveled Schenn told Philly.com of the move, which saw him centering the fourth line for the first two games of the streak before moving to the second. Michael Raffl elevated from the third line to the first to join captain Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek, with the group collecting 12 goals, 20 assists and a plus-18 rating during the winning streak. While Philadelphia's offense is humming, Dallas was shut out for the third time this season and fell to 0-5-2 versus Eastern Conference representatives with Thursday's 2-0 setback to the New York Rangers. "It's frustrating," Stars defenseman Jordie Benn said. "The boys get frustrated, especially when we work the way we did (Thursday). ... We've got to stay positive, take the good stuff from that game and get ready for Philly (Saturday)."

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Southwest-Plus (Dallas)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (19-10-3): Steve Mason has been confirmed to start for the 15th time in 17 games on Saturday and will look to match current general manager Ron Hextall by winning his ninth straight start. The 28-year-old Mason, who made 21 saves in last Saturday's 4-2 victory over Dallas, owns a 2.33 goals-against average and .926 save percentage during his eight-game winning streak. While Mason has received plenty of offense from traditional stars Voracek (four goals, 12 assists), Giroux (five goals, seven assists) and Schenn (six goals) during the winning streak, the defense has stepped up by recording 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in that stretch.

ABOUT THE STARS (12-14-6): Center Cody Eakin was suspended four games by the NHL on Friday for charging Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist midway into the first period. "I was coming in pretty fast, trying to create some energy, and my intention was to go for the puck," Eakin said, according to the Dallas Morning News. "Obviously, it was not to make contact with him or his head." Antti Niemi has turned aside 62 of 65 shots over the last two games for a .954 save percentage and stopped 53 of 55 shots by Philadelphia last season to complete a two-game sweep.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas F Tyler Seguin has collected three goals and six assists in his last three home games versus Philadelphia.

2. The Flyers, who own the NHL's second-ranked power play (23.5 percent), matched a season high with three man-advantage goals versus the Stars last week.

3. Dallas captain Jamie Benn has two goals and four assists in both his last five games overall and in six career home contests versus Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Flyers 1