Lucky Stars end Rangers’ winning streak

DALLAS -- Sometimes a little luck is all it takes. That was the story for the Dallas Stars in a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Monday at American Airlines Center.

The Stars, who earned their sixth win in seven games, got the winner from left winger Antoine Roussel early in the second after a fortuitous bounce off the end boards. Dallas’ second goal, by right winger Ales Hemsky late in the first period, came when his backhand pass deflected in off the stick of Rangers defenseman Marc Staal.

“We’re getting a little bit more consistent every game,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “We’ve found ways to win some games, and we flat-out deserved to win some games, which is usually how it goes.”

On the Roussel goal, Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist was on the opposite side of the crease after denying a shot by Dallas left winger Ryan Garbutt seconds earlier, sending Garbutt’s wrist shot wide with a pad save. After the puck took a weird bounce off the boards behind the goal, Roussel was there to capitalize.

“I make the save (on Garbutt), and in my mind, I feel like the rebound should be in the right corner,” Lundqvist said. “Instead, it comes out on the left side.”

Goalie Kari Lehtonen stopped 28 of 30 shots for the Stars, who also got a goal from rookie defenseman John Klingberg.

“(Lehtonen) made one great save in the third period,” Ruff said. “I thought both goaltenders made some saves. Lundqvist made a couple, but I thought Kari answered the bell.”

The Rangers’ eight-game winning streak ended.

The visitors took an early lead when Rangers center J.T. Miller scored a power-play goal 5:57 into the game. Miller flipped a wrist shot from the slot over Lehtonen’s left shoulder for his fifth of the season.

New York, which loss for the first time since Dec. 6 at Detroit, was on the power play after Stars defenseman Jason Demers was called for hooking on Rangers left winger Chris Kreider 4:48 into the game.

Dallas (16-14-5) answered with a power-play goal at 9:02 when Klingberg flicked a wrister under Lundqvist’s blocker. Klingberg collected his fourth goal of the season after his initial shot two seconds earlier was blocked by Rangers center John Moore.

Dallas regained the lead with 4:14 remaining in the first period on Hemsky’s fortuitous goal.

Hemsky sent a pass in from behind the New York goal and the puck went in after striking the shaft of Staal’s stick.

One minute later, New York (19-11-4) tied it again when right winger Kevin Hayes redirected a shot from Staal for his fifth goal of the season. Hayes deflected Staal’s shot from the slot, giving Lehtonen little chance of making the save.

After Roussel put Dallas back on top, New York had its first of two solid chances to make it 3-3 at 5:09 of the second when Kreider looked to capitalize on Lehtonen being away from the crease. However, Stars rookie defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka blocked Kreider’s shot at the empty net.

Later in the second, Rangers defenseman Kevin Klein nearly tied it with a slap shot from the left point, but his blast at 12:50 instead found the left post.

Lehtonen made a huge save at close range on Rangers defenseman Dan Boyle with 8:16 remaining in regulation.

Lundqvist left the ice with 1:28 remaining, and the Rangers denied several Dallas attempts to ice the game with an empty-net goal. However, New York couldn’t find an equalizer and saw its streak end.

“It’s disappointing,” Lundqvist said. “It doesn’t matter how many games you win, when you lose, you’re disappointed. You use this as motivation for next game, last game of the year, try to end on a high note.”

NOTES: Rangers RW Jesper Fast and D Matt Hunwick were scratched. ... Dallas C Travis Morin and D Jamie Oleksiak were scratched. Morin was a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game, while Oleksiak was scratched in his first game after being recalled from AHL Texas on Monday morning. ... Rangers C J.T. Miller replaced Fast on New York’s fourth line. Miller also saw time on the Rangers’ second power-play unit and scored the game’s first goal in the first period with New York on the power play. ... Stars G Kari Lehtonen started his ninth consecutive game. ... Monday marked the start of a two-game road trip for the Rangers and the beginning of a three-game homestand for Dallas. ... The goal by Stars rookie D John Klingberg was his first in 13 games.