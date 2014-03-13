Preview: Rangers at Wild

The Minnesota Wild watched as a three-goal lead went by the boards while the New York Rangers were downright flat in their last contest. The teams look to take out their frustrations on one another Thursday when they meet in St. Paul, Minn. “We got really complacent when we were up 3-0,” forward Zach Parise admitted after the Wild yielded four straight goals in an overtime loss to Edmonton on Tuesday. “... We played with no intensity, no urgency.”

The end result was a third straight setback (0-1-2) following a five-game winning streak for Minnesota, which sits just three points ahead of Dallas for the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference. New York resides in second place in the congested Metropolitan Division, but certainly didn’t look the part in a lethargic 3-1 loss to sputtering Carolina on Tuesday. Rookie Cam Talbot will start on Thursday with Henrik Lundqvist likely to make a second attempt to match Mike Richter for a franchise-best 301st victory the following night at Winnipeg.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NHL Network, MSG (New York), FSNO (Minnesota

ABOUT THE RANGERS (35-27-4): Mats Zuccarello, who notched an assist on defenseman Kevin Klein’s goal on Tuesday, has recorded points in eight of his last nine games. The Norwegian Olympian scored a second-period goal in New York’s 4-1 victory over the Wild on Dec. 22. Minnesota native Derek Stepan was held off the scoresheet in that contest, but collected one goal and eight assists on his season-high six-game point streak before being blanked against the Hurricanes.

ABOUT THE WILD (34-22-9): Parise was quick to dismiss any chemistry issues after the team’s disheartening loss to Edmonton. “Everyone wants to search for solutions. Really, we just played a bad game. That’s it,” the United States Olympian told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “I know when you lose a couple, it’s easy to jump on things. In all reality, we’re fine.” Parise’s play has certainly been fine as he has recorded seven goals and eight assists in his last 11 games.

OVERTIME

1. The Rangers agreed to terms with free-agent F Ryan Haggerty, who collected 28 goals and 15 assists in 35 games during his junior season at Rennsalaer Polytechnic Institute.

2. Minnesota G Darcy Kuemper has been confirmed to start Thursday’s tilt and will look to improve upon his 6-1-1 home record this season.

3. Talbot turned aside 24 shots against Minnesota in the teams’ first meeting.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Wild 2