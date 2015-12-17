Preview: Rangers at Wild

With starting netminder Devan Dubnyk poised to return, the Minnesota Wild look to extend their point streak to nine games when they host the New York Rangers on Thursday night. Dubnyk has been sidelined for four games since suffering a groin injury at Colorado on Dec. 7, but Wild backup Darcy Kuemper allowed only six goals in his place.

“It’s difficult when you’re thinking about Kuemps and the fact that he’s playing real well right now, but not difficult in the sense of what Duby’s done for us,” Minnesota coach Mike Yeo said of the decision to sit Kuemper. “We have to get him back in there.” Dubnyk, who is tied for the league lead with four shutouts, allowed one goal in 2 1/2 games before he was hurt. The Rangers halted a three-game skid and earned only their third win in 11 games (3-6-2) with a 4-2 home victory over Edmonton on Tuesday night. New York won a pair of one-goal decisions against the Wild last season, including a 3-2 victory at Minnesota.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Wisconsin, FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (19-9-4): New York has dropped five straight away from home (0-3-2) and is seeking its first road win since beating Florida 5-4 in overtime on Nov. 21. Rookie Dylan McIlrath, a first-round draft pick in 2010, scored his first career goal in Tuesday’s victory while leading scorer Mats Zuccarello tallied for the third consecutive game to push his season total to 14 - five shy of his career-high total of 19 set in 2013-14. Rick Nash delivered the game-winning tally with the man advantage for his 100th career power-play goal.

ABOUT THE WILD (16-7-6): One day after being placed on waivers by the Rangers, center Jarret Stoll was claimed by Minnesota and his first game will come against his former teammates. “It’s funny how the hockey world works and the scheduling works and the timing,” said Stoll, who is mired in an 18-game point drought. “It’ll be a little weird two days ago practicing with them and now playing against them.” Stoll, a two-time Stanley Cup winner with Los Angeles in 2012 and 2014, ranks among the league’s top faceoff men and should help the Wild’s 26th-ranked penalty kill.

OVERTIME

1. The Wild scored three power-play goals Tuesday to end a 1-for-21 drought over the past eight games.

2. Rangers F Derek Stepan and D Kevin Klein practiced Wednesday and could be back in the lineup Friday versus Winnipeg.

3. The line of captain Mikko Koivu, Fs Thomas Vanek and Zach Parise combined for three goals and 11 points in Tuesday’s 6-2 rout of Vancouver.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Wild 2 (OT)