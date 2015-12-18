EditorsNote: fixes bad characters throughout story

Third-period goals push Wild over Rangers

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Two third-period shots proved costly to the New York Rangers in a loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night but the game may actually have turned on a couple of first-period attempts.

Right winger Jason Pominville and left winger Chris Porter scored 40 seconds apart midway through the third period, lifting the Wild to a 5-2 win over the Rangers at Xcel Energy Center.

The backhanders by Pominville and Porter past New York goaltender Henrik Lundqivst helped the Wild get a point in their season-high ninth straight game (6-0-3). It is Minnesota’s longest stretch since getting points in 10 straight games Jan. 20-Feb. 14.

“I thought for two periods we were right there,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “Then they got that goal on their power play that made it 3-1 and, obviously, after that we didn’t manage the puck real well and then they got quite a few looks in the last three, four minutes.”

Center Mikko Koivu scored his second goal of the game with 2:17 remaining and added an assist. Defenseman Ryan Suter notched two assists and goaltender Devan Dubnyk made 21 saves for his 14th win.

“You always want to produce,” said Koivu, who has seven points in his last two games. “When you’re out there for power plays and things like that, you want to help the team with getting some offense going and getting some momentum.”

The Wild appeared set to enter the second intermission clinging to a 1-0 lead until the teams traded late goals to make it a 2-1 game with 20 minutes to play.

Defenseman Matt Dumba’s baseball swing at a rebound off the chest of Lundqvist with 2:30 to go in the middle period gave Minnesota a 2-0 lead.

“I played (baseball) when I was little growing up,” Dumba said. “It’s still a sport that I follow and play in the summer here and there with my buddies. I don’t really know if that has much to do with it. I just got lucky tonight.”

With just 8.9 seconds remaining in the period, Rangers right winger Emerson Etem’s pass from the left corner found center Dominic Moore open in the slot and the center’s wrist shot beat Dubnyk, snapping his shutout streak of 165 minutes, 23 seconds.

“I thought the second period we picked up our play a little bit,” Minnesota coach Mike Yeo said. “It was tough to give up the one at the end of the period but good response from us the way we came out in the third.”

Lundqvist did not start the game but entered at the 13:49 mark of the first period when starter Antti Raanta left due to an apparent head injury.

A rising slap shot off the stick of Minnesota defenseman Marco Scandella deflected off Raanta’s mask near the left side of his forehead. Raanta lay face down on the ice for several minutes as he was tended to before being assisted to the dressing room.

“He obviously has got a head injury,” Vigneault said. “We’ll find out a little bit more tomorrow and we, obviously, have to do something cap-wise; we’ve got to call up a goaltender for tomorrow.”

Raanta stopped three of the four shots he faced, while Lundqvist allowed four goals on 31 shots.

“I didn’t face so much in the first so that was good,” Lundqvist said. “But it’s awfully tough to come in like that in the first. After that I think you’re in it. I played good in the second but in the third I just need to be better.”

Minnesota struck first 8:27 into the contest, on Koivu’s seventh of the season when he slipped a backhand shot between Raanta’s legs.

Koivu’s goal came after Dubnyk stopped defenseman Keith Yandle on a penalty shot 49 seconds in.

Yandle was hooked by Thomas Vanek but Dubnyk made a glove save.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the penalty shot attempt was the quickest against in Minnesota history and the fastest in the NHL since March 6, 2012.

“Obviously Dubey was huge tonight when we needed him to be,” Yeo said. “It’s not ideal. He hasn’t been in the net for a while and we spot them a penalty shot early in the game. So, welcome back. But obviously that’s a huge save for us.”

Defenseman Ryan McDonagh scored a third-period goal for New York.

NOTES: C Jarret Stoll, claimed off waivers from the Rangers on Tuesday, made his Minnesota debut Thursday against New York centering the Wild’s fourth line. C Erik Haula was a healthy scratch to make room for Stoll. ... Rangers rookie D Brady Skjei, who grew up in nearby Lakeville, Minn., before playing three seasons at the University of Minnesota, played in just his second NHL game and first in his home state. ... Minnesota G Devan Dubnyk made his first start since Dec. 5 after missing five games due to a mild groin strain. ... Injuries to D Dan Girardi, C Derek Stepan and D Kevin Klein continue to keep the trio out of the Rangers lineup.