Rangers beat Wild for another road win

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Getting into Minnesota at 3 a.m. and preparing to play the Wild later Saturday evening would have been a major obstacle for any NHL team.

However, nothing seems to bother the New York Rangers on the road lately.

Oscar Lindberg had a goal and an assist, and Antti Raanta made 25 saves as New York continued its winning ways on the road with a 3-2 win against Minnesota.

Defenseman Brady Skjei also scored, and Jimmy Vesey had the game-winning goal late in the second period for the Rangers (45-24-3), who won for the seventh time in their past eight road games.

"You've got to play your four lines, you've got to play your six D," New York coach Alain Vigneault said of playing after the early-morning arrival. "We got contributions from our fourth line, our kids, tonight. They came out and played a real good game. Grinded it out and got a greasy road win."

The Rangers lost in a shootout at home to Florida a night earlier and have lost six in a row at home. But New York leads the NHL with 26 road wins this season and has won 19 of its past 23 games away from home.

"People wonder why we don't win at home and why we win all the road games," said forward J.T. Miller, who had an assist on Saturday. "We try to play every game the same. It's a constant theme. We definitely have more jump in our step on the road this year so far."

Eric Staal and Matt Dumba scored for the Wild, who have lost a season-high four games in a row in a continued March swoon. Minnesota returned home after a 1-4 road trip and lost for the sixth time in seven games.

"It was just mistakes that are costing us," Staal said. "It feels like when we have moments where we shoot ourselves in the foot, they're capitalizing. That's been our trait. We do that really well. And right now, I think, when we create offense the other way, it's not hitting the back of the net as frequent.

"But it will; it will if you stay with it and stay on it."

Devan Dubnyk stopped 27 shots for the Wild, who fell five points behind Chicago, which is atop the Western Conference and Pacific Division after the Blackhawks won in overtime at Toronto.

Minnesota opened the scoring for just the third time in its past 12 games. As a New York penalty was expiring, Wild forward Martin Hanzal tapped a pass from behind the goal to Staal alone in front of Raanta. Staal snapped a shot past Raanta for his 24th goal of the season.

Staal had three goals and three assists in 20 games with the Rangers last season before signing a three-year deal with Minnesota in the offseason and bouncing back with the most goals he has had since scoring 24 with Carolina in 2011-12.

The Wild, who rarely led during their five-game road trip, gave up the equalizer just over three minutes later. Skjei, a Minnesota native, blasted a big slap shot past Dubnyk for his fourth goal of the season.

Rangers defensemen have 12 goals and 23 assists in the past 18 games.

Lindberg gave New York the advantage 7:46 into the second period as he quickly beat Dubnyk after Miller's centering pass.

"We were able to get by that first hard wave that they threw at us, but after that I thought we played solid both offensively and defensively," Vigneault said. "We got some good looks and when we had a few breakdowns Antti made some good saves."

Dumba finished the scoring with a power-play goal 4:51 into the third.

"It's the toughest thing to do, but it's not patience and calm as much as simplicity," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. "It's like when things are going bad, everything's hectic all around you and you want to simplify all of that a little bit, and that's what you've got to do. And when we simplify it, we're gonna have success."

NOTES: Minnesota C Martin Hanzal returned to the lineup after missing three games with an illness. The Wild scratched F Ryan White for the first time since acquiring him along with Hanzal on Feb. 26. D Christian Folin and Gustav Olofsson were scratched with upper-body injuries. C Tyler Graovac also was scratched. ... New York rookie F Pavel Buchnevich was back in the lineup one game after being scratched. The Rangers also scratched D Kevin Klein (back spasms), F Matt Puempel, F Tanner Glass, D Steven Kampfer, C Brandon Pirri and G Henrik Lundqvist (hip strain). ... The Rangers announced on Twitter that Lundqvist skated for 40 minutes in New York, facing shots, along with Klein. Dan Girardi (ankle) worked out off the ice. ... Minnesota announced a crowd of 19,337, the largest of the season at Xcel Energy Center.