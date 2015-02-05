Preview: Red Wings at Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche look to ride the momentum from a dramatic comeback victory when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. The Avalanche rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period before prevailing in an 11-round shootout at Dallas on Tuesday to pull within four points of the final postseason slot in the Western Conference. “That’s the way we were last year,“ Colorado coach Patrick Roy said. “We never gave up, and we were very resilient.”

The Red Wings have won seven of their last eight as they prepare to open a three-game road trip, winding up a grueling part of the schedule featuring 13 of 18 games away from home since the Christmas break. Detroit, which is two points back of Tampa Bay for first place in the Eastern Conference, has been off since a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday. The Red Wings fell in a shootout to the Avalanche on Dec. 21 but have won five of their last seven in Colorado.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (29-12-9): Captain Henrik Zetterberg is on a tear with five goals and five assists over the past six games to boost his team-high point total to 46 in 50 games. The 34-year-old Zetterberg, who was limited to 45 games last season after undergoing back surgery, has helped Detroit amass 25 goals over the past four games while reaching 30 assists for the 10th straight season. “He’s captain for a reason, he’s our engine,” defenseman Niklas Kronwall said. “I think right now he’s probably playing the best he ever has.”

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (22-18-11): Roy made a habit of pulling his goaltender earlier than the norm last season and it is paying off again of late - defenseman Tyson Barrie’s goal with 19.7 seconds left in regulation Tuesday was the fourth time in six games that Colorado scored the tying goal with an extra attacker on the ice. “I like the urgency, we’re intense, we’re winning our battles,” Roy said. “We’re desperate to score a goal to tie the game.” The Avalanche are struggling on the power play, failing on their last 19 chances over the past six games.

OVERTIME

1. The Red Wings have allowed at least one power-play goal in seven straight games.

2. Avalanche G Semyon Varlamov is 1-4-0 with a 3.58 goals-against average versus Detroit.

3. Red Wings G Jonas Gustavsson, sidelined since Nov. 5 with a dislocated shoulder, will serve as the backup Thursday night.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Avalanche 3