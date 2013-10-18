(Updated: UPDATING: Adding information on Kronwall’s condition in the Game Notebook)

Red Wings 4, Avalanche 2: Johan Franzen scored his second goal of the game - and season - 7:10 into the third period as visiting Detroit handed Colorado its first loss of the campaign.

Pavel Datsyuk also tallied twice and Daniel Alfredsson notched three assists for the Red Wings, who extended their winning streak to four games. Jonas Gustavsson made 38 saves as Detroit posted its fourth consecutive victory over Colorado.

Defenseman Erik Johnson and captain Gabriel Landeskog scored power-play goals while Semyon Varlamov stopped 24 shots for the Avalanche, who failed to match the best start in franchise history (7-0-0) set in 1985-86 by the Quebec Nordiques. The loss also was the first of Patrick Roy’s NHL coaching career.

With a power-play goal already under his belt, Franzen received a cross-slot pass from Justin Abdelkader and beat Varlamov from the right faceoff circle for a 3-2 lead. Datsyuk added insurance at 13:35 with his fourth of the season.

Franzen opened the scoring at 6:08 of the first period with his first goal of the season as he converted a feed from captain Henrik Zetterberg. Datsyuk doubled the lead with five minutes remaining in the session, but Johnson scored on an end-to-end rush 2:36 into the second and Landeskog tallied from the top of the slot just over 12 minutes later to forge a tie.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Detroit D Niklas Kronwall was taken off the ice on a stretcher just over two minutes into the first period after being checked from behind by Colorado LW Cody McLeod, who received a boarding major and a game misconduct. The team revealed on its Twitter feed that Kronwall had sustained a concussion and cuts to the ear, but was moving all his extremities. ... Roy and Mario Tremblay of the 1995-96 Montreal Canadiens are the only coaches in history to begin their NHL careers with six straight wins. ... Both teams were 2-for-5 on the power play.