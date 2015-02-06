Mrazek, Red Wings shut out Avalanche

DENVER -- The Detroit Red Wings started slow. Once they found their legs, they were in complete control.

Goaltender Petr Mrazek stopped 28 shots for his first shutout of the season and the Red Wings beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-0 on Thursday night.

“Tonight’s a big night for him,” Detroit coach Mike Babcock said of Mrazek. “The guy at the other end is a star, he’s a heck of a goalie. For a kid it was good for him.”

Babcock was referring to Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov, who had 25 saves.

Left winger Justin Abdelkader scored the deciding goal for the Red Wings. Centers Darren Helm and Luke Glendening had empty-net goals for Detroit, which won eight of its last night to move into second place in the Atlantic Division.

The Red Wings (30-12-9) are two points behind Tampa Bay for the best record in the Eastern Conference. Detroit has played two fewer games than the Lightning.

“We played solid,” Avalanche left winger Alex Tanguay said. “Still no excuse. We have to find ways to find the back of the net. All we needed was one, you know, they got the last two on an empty net so basically it was a 1-0 game until then. We had our chances.”

Colorado (22-19-11) was 3-0-1 in its last four and had not lost in regulation in five games. Three times it sent a game into overtime with a goal in the final minute during that span. There were no heroics against Detroit, which salvaged a split of the two-game series because of superior special teams play.

“Real good special teams,” Babcock said. “Our penalty kill, we didn’t do a good job of clearing the zone in the first. In the second period we did a great job and obviously the power play was dangerous. We scored the one and were really dangerous in the other one.”

Varlamov went off for an extra skater with 3:10 to play and Helm scored on the empty net 39 seconds later.

Varlamov went off again and Glendening got the final goal with 15 seconds left.

“It was a tough last two or three minutes when it was 6-on-5,” said Mrazek, who has three career shutouts. “They were in our zone a lot but I don’t think I had a lot of shots there, maybe three or four. We scored two empty-net goals so that was great.”

The Red Wings, who have the top power play in the league, scored on their first opportunity of the game. Abdelkader drifted in front of the net and took a pass from left winger Henrik Zetterberg. Varlamov made the initial save but Abdelkader knocked in his own rebound to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead 38 seconds into the man advantage.

It was his 12th goal of the season.

“Varlamov, he really takes away a lot of the net,” Abdelkader said. “But the puck kind of laid down there in front and got that rebound, and through the legs. It’s not always the first chance, but sometimes the second and third, especially against good goalies.”

Colorado continued to struggle with its power play. The Avalanche are 0-for-22 over their last four games and 3-for-43 in the last eight.

“We put pucks on net on the first two, but we just can’t get the rebounds,” coach Patrick Roy said. “We just don’t compete enough. The battles in the corner in the second, we lost the momentum on that power play because we lost every battle.”

Colorado started strong after getting just eight shots on goal in the first two periods in Dallas on Tuesday. The Avalanche had 12 shots in the first and thought they took the early lead when left winger Gabriel Landeskog scored at 6:09 of the first, but the goal was waved off because of a hand pass.

“It was the right call,” Roy said.

NOTES: Avalanche D Tyson Barrie was scratched with a hip flexor injury. Coach Patrick Roy said Barrie should be back for Colorado’s two-game road trip that starts in Minnesota on Saturday. D Stefan Elliott took his place in the lineup Thursday. ... Red Wings G Jimmy Howard (groin injury) skated with the team Wednesday and could return to the lineup late next week. He has missed 12 games. ... The Avalanche and Red Wings will play an outdoor game at Coors Field on Feb. 27, 2016. It will be the first outdoor game for Colorado. ... Detroit recalled D Xavier Ouellet and G Jonas Gustavsson from Grand Rapids and assigned G Tom McCollum to Grand Rapids.